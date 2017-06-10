You are here:
Paisa Vasool: First look of Nandamuri Balakrishna's 101st film revealed by director Puri Jagannadh

Jun, 10 2017

Tollywood star Nandamuri Balakrishnan, who is best known for his performance in films like Dana Veera Soora Karna, Srimadvirataparvam and Akbar Saleem Anarkali, will be seen on screen for the 101st time in Paisa Vasool, which is directed by Puri Jagannadh.

The director released the title of the film and the first look on the eve of Balakrishna’s 57th birthday. If they are anything to go by, Paisa Vasool will be a larger-than-life action film.

The shooting of Paisa Vasool is in progress, and the crew is currently in Portugal to shoot three songs and fight scenes, after which they will return to Hyderabad, where the last shooting schedule has been planned. Reportedly, the film will release on 29 September, and Balakrishna will also make his singing debut in it. The song, composed by music director Anoop Rubens, is said to be a peppy one.

He is also working on another film called Rythu, reports suggest.


Published Date: Jun 10, 2017 09:31 am | Updated Date: Jun 10, 2017 09:32 am

