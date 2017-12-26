Padmavati: Udaipur royal family expresses 'reservation' on being part of examining committee

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmavati has been at the eye of controversial storm all throughout this year. Be it the director physical assault on the film's set in Rajasthan, the whole Karni Sena outrage, death threats from various fringe groups, stalling of the film's release, or the CBFC's dissent over private screening — Padmavati has been there and seen that.

Now, in the recent course of events, it was decided that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) will appoint an examining committee that will scrutinise the film's factual content.

Meanwhile, the Udaipur royal family has expressed reservations on being part of the committee. In a letter, written to the CBFC Chief Prasoon Joshi, Vishvaraj Singh of Udaipur said:

"I have very strong reservations about seeing the film as to my mind it will open a Pandora's box of new and pointless discussions. Owing to the manner in which the film's production has progressed from its very inception and seeing to how related matters have developed, I would insist on a formal clarification of the points raised by me before I make a decision regarding being on the Committee."

Singh further continues,''I cannot help but observe that all this extra effort is going into presenting a product that has been discredited and one that from the very beginning only exemplifies an unprofessional and unethical style of functioning," as reported by DNA.

Joshi had reportedly written to Singh extending an invite to come for a screening of the film as a member of the examining committee. It was reported that the film could be expected to release only after March, as per the CBFC protocol.

Padmavati stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in leading roles and is based on the life and times of the 13th century fabled Rajput queen Padmini of Chittorgarh who chose self-immolation over falling prey to the clutches of foreign invader and ruler of the Delhi Sultanate, Alauddin Khilji.