Padmavati: Subramanian Swamy questions Deepika Padukone's 'lecture on regression'

New Delhi: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on 14 November slammed actress Deepika Padukone for giving a "lecture on regression".

"Cine actress Deepika Padukone giving us lecture on regression! Nation can progress only when it is regression from her perspective," Swamy tweeted.

His comment follows Deepika's interview to IANS, wherein she has spoken about the ongoing controversy surrounding her forthcoming epic drama Padmavati.

"It's appalling, it's absolutely appalling. What have we gotten ourselves into? And where have we reached as a nation? We have regressed," she said, commenting on the hullabaloo the movie is causing pre-release.

When a Twitter user wrote to Swamy that "she is a Dutch citizen", Swamy commented: "If true, she must disclose why. This is purely an Indian only debate."