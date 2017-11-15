You are here:

Padmavati: Subramanian Swamy questions Deepika Padukone's 'lecture on regression'

IANS

Nov,15 2017 09:31 07 IST

New Delhi: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on 14 November slammed actress Deepika Padukone for giving a "lecture on regression".

"Cine actress Deepika Padukone giving us lecture on regression! Nation can progress only when it is regression from her perspective," Swamy tweeted.

His comment follows Deepika's interview to IANS, wherein she has spoken about the ongoing controversy surrounding her forthcoming epic drama Padmavati.

Subramanian Swamy (left); Deepika Padukone in Padmavati poster (right). Images via Facebook

Subramanian Swamy (left); Deepika Padukone in Padmavati poster (right). Images via Facebook

"It's appalling, it's absolutely appalling. What have we gotten ourselves into? And where have we reached as a nation? We have regressed," she said, commenting on the hullabaloo the movie is causing pre-release.

When a Twitter user wrote to Swamy that "she is a Dutch citizen", Swamy commented: "If true, she must disclose why. This is purely an Indian only debate."

tags: #BJP #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #Deepika Padukone #Padmavati #Subramanian Swamy #trending

also see

Deepika Padukone on sporting a unibrow in Padmavati: 'We turned beauty and changed its definition'

Deepika Padukone on sporting a unibrow in Padmavati: 'We turned beauty and changed its definition'

Padmavati: Election Commission refuses to stall film's release; Chittorgarh observes bandh

Padmavati: Election Commission refuses to stall film's release; Chittorgarh observes bandh

Padmavati: BJP MLA, Sarv Brahmin Mahasabha threaten action against film's release

Padmavati: BJP MLA, Sarv Brahmin Mahasabha threaten action against film's release