Sanjay Leela Bhansali protest in Rajasthan: Padmavati shoot in Jaipur stalled after attack

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Padmavati, which is being shot in Jaipur currently, has been stalled due to a fresh controversy.

Protestors reportedly from Rajput Karni Sena disrupted the ongoing shoot, claiming that Bhansali's film portrays their Rani Padmavati in a bad light, reports Indian Express. Deepika Padukone plays the character.

While the shooting of the film, starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, was underway, the activists of Karni Sena assembled at the Jaigarh Fort and held a demonstration. Some of them also tried to vandalise the set.

Images on Twitter have revealed that the shoot, being held at Jaigarh fort has been stalled at the moment, as Bhansali has called the police.

The protest seems to have gotten violent as reportedly Bhansali got slapped, beaten and pushed around, reports NDTV. The protest also seems to have been regarding an alleged love scene between Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji.

Source from Firstpost Hindi inform that Bhansali was slapped repeatedly, his clothes torn apart and therefore his security team had to resort to firing in the air. There were no actors present at the shoot during the time, however the entire unit was stuck unable to do anything. Some equiptment was broken too.

In view of the trouble, the filmmaker has decided not to shoot the movie here, police has said.

"We had warned the filmmaker against presenting wrong facts. When we came to know about the shooting, we gathered there and protested," said district president of Karni sena Narayan Singh.

Another activist Vikram Singh said the film is presenting wrong facts about Padmavati.

"Our basic protest is about distortion of historic facts which will not be tolerated," he said. He alleged that a security guard opened fire in the air which created panic. However, police denied the allegation.

After the shooting was stalled, Bhansali and his team members talked to the Karni Sena and assured them that their demands would be looked into.

"The filmmakers have assured that they will not shoot here and will pack up," DCP North Anshuman Bhomia said.

He said that there was no report of firing and no FIR has been lodged by any party so far.

Karni Sena previously has not allowed Jodha Akbar to release in Rajasthan because of the wrong name of the Jaipur princess who was married to Akbar. They are allegedly not happy with this film being made.

With Inputs from PTI