Padmavati shoot in Jaipur cancelled; Deepika Padukone tweets, 'no distortion of history'

The whole entertainment industry has spoken up against the violent protest that occurred on the Padmavati shoot in Jaipur, allegedly by the Rajput Karni Sena.

After some protesters abruptly stopped shoot by attacking Sanjay Leela Bhansali, sources from Firstpost Hindi have informed us that the entire team of Padvamati including Bhansali were discussing at length on what their next step should be.

He seemed to be extremely upset. It has now been decided that the shoot stands cancelled and the entire unit has been packed off the Mumbai. Bhansali is on his way as well.

Our sources have further revealed that some unit members especially from the art department were skeptical to leave as they'd been working on the Jaipur sets for months.

Meanwhile, Karni Sena state president Mahipal Makrana told the media, "We were in talks with them [team Padmavati] for the last six months. Even then, they came here to shoot. When we went there, they fired at our men. If even then they did not deserve to be beaten up, then what?"

Karni Sena's Lokendra Singh Kalvi said, "Padmavati had given her life with 16000 Ranis for the Rajput honour. Her story is one of valour. I told Bhansali, what if your mother is depicted in the manner Padmavati is being depicted?"

The Film and TV Producers guild have decided to write a lettert to Venkaiah Naidu regarding the attack.

Deepika Padukone has finally spoken up against the attack on Twitter:

In a state of shock!deeply saddened and disheartened by yesterday's events!#Padmavati — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) January 28, 2017

As Padmavati I can assure you that there is absolutely no distortion of history.#Padmavati — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) January 28, 2017