Padmavati: Shahid Kapoor says 'nobody makes films to hurt sentiments'

As the future of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati remains uncertain, the latest actor to have spoken about the controversy is Shahid Kapoor. Kapoor, who plays the role of Raja Rawal Ratan Singh in the film, tells Deccan Chronicle, "No one wants to make a film to hurt sentiments because it’s for as many people as possible to see."

Padmavati has come under fire from several Hindu groups who allege the film distorts history and shows the Rajput community in a poor light. However, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and now Kapoor, have shown faith in their director and have said that they believe in the film. Kapoor also says that it is unfortunate that someone of such fine repute is being subject to unwarranted criticism.

The film has so far been banned in three states — Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Gujarat. Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani said the film was banned in his state due to the way it represents women. The political leader also said that"such issues spoil the environment" and could wreak havoc during elections, if not handled properly, as reported by Business Standard.

Several petitions seeking a ban on the film have been filed and duly rejected in the court. The film was originally supposed to release on 1 December but stands deferred.