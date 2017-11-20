Padmavati: SC dismisses plea seeking ban on film, says 'CBFC has a role which court cannot take'

As the Padmavati controversy intensifies with each passing moment, the Supreme Court in a hearing dismissed a PIL seeking a ban on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film.

According to India Today TV reports, the apex court made it clear that it is "not inclined to interfere in the matter" before the certification process is completed. The court specified that it cannot take over the responsibilities of the Central Board of Certification (CBFC).

A tweet by News18 confirms the development.

#BREAKING - Supreme Court rejects plea to stay release of Padmavati, says let CBFC do its job #PadmavatiDrama #PoliticalPadmavati pic.twitter.com/p1yGkbjxGB — News18 (@CNNnews18) November 20, 2017

Interestingly, the CBFC has rejected the plea of the makers, seeking to expedite the certification process. The producers have been asked to follow the sequence and then get certification. CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi had expressed his displeasure with the makers of Padmavati, screening the film for certain sections without acquiring certification.

Several outfits have called for a ban on the film which they allege distorts historical facts by containing objectionable scenes between Alauddin Khilji and Rani Padmini. Many ministers have also demanded a ban on the film, while others are moving court. The latest minister to ban the film is Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, who has said the film will not be screened in the state.

Following suit is Keshav Prasad Maurya, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, too, who has announced that he will not let Padmavati release in the state until controversial scenes are snipped.

The Karnataka state government had earlier sided with Padukone and has now announced that it will provide special security to the actress, as per India Today.