Padmavati row LIVE updates: Thakur Abhishek Som booked for bounty call of Rs 5 cr on Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Bhansali's heads

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has sent Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed Padmavati back to the makers as the application for the certification was “incomplete”.
According to the CBFC, the movie, which has triggered protests by several Rajput groups, will be reviewed as per the set norms once it is sent back to the board after sorting out the issue.
“The film was submitted for certification last week. We examined the documents, as we normally do. It was conveyed to the makers that their application was incomplete. They had to rectify and send it back, we will view it when it comes back to us,” a source in the CBFC told PTI.
“When they (makers) rectify the deficiency we will again scrutinise it once more and when the turn comes we will examine it (film for certification),” the source added.
Nothing in 'Padmavati' that hurts Rajput pride, says journalist Rajat Sharma
There is not a single scene, dialogue or sequence in Padmavati that may hurt Rajput pride, senior journalist Rajat Sharma said on Friday after watching the movie.
"After watching the entire film, I can emphatically say that there is not a single dialogue, not a single scene, not a single sequence that can be said to go against the proud history of the Rajputs of Rajasthan," Sharma said on his prime time show Aaj Ki Baat.
"There is no distortion of history in the film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali who has kept in mind the need to respect the Rajput traditions and etiquette," he said.
"Bhansali has not distorted history at all. The story of Ratan Singh and Rani Padmavati has been shown exactly as we heard and read this story in our childhood," Sharma further added.
-IANS
Uttar Pradesh police books Abhishek Som for bounty call of Rs 5 crore on Padukone, Bhansali's heads
#BREAKING: U.P Police books Thakur leader Abhishek Som who had put Rs. 5 crore on artistes' head
Dia Mirza speaks out in support of Deepika Padukone
The hooligans threatening to hurt @deepikapadukone should be jailed! The fact that rogues continue to use the film industry as a soft target to promote their dirty politics is appalling enough what makes it worse is that they get away with it! Every time! #Padmavati
Karni Sena claims founder Lokendra Singh Kalvi received threat call from Pakistan
Shri Rajput Karni Sena, an organisation of Rajput community opposing Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming movie "Padmavati", has claimed that its patron and founder Lokendra Singh Kalvi has received a threat call from Pakistan.
"Our spokesperson received a threat call from Pakistan, asking us not to oppose release of Padmavati, otherwise Kalvi would be blown off," Mahipal Singh Makrana, state president of Shri Rajput Karni Sena, told IANS on Friday.
Shri Rajput Kani Sena has called for "Bharat Bandh" on 1 December if Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati is released.
Sena wants complete ban on the film which according to them has a distorted version of historical facts and defames Padmavati.
Sardhana Chaubisi organisation announces Rs 5 crore bounty on Deepika Padukone, Bhansali's head
As per a Mid-Dayreport, Thakur Abhishek Som from Meerut on Thursday announced a bounty of Rs five crore on the heads of Padmavati director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and actor Deepika Padukone for "wrongfully portraying" queen Padmini in the movie. Som, who belongs to the Samajwadi Party affiliate Sardhana Chaubisi, also added that the Kshatriya community will not tolerate people interfering with its rich heritage.
Union minister Smriti Irani on Thursday took a jibe at Congress leader Shashi Tharoor for his reported 'maharaja' comments amidst a row over period drama Padmavati.
Tharoor had on Wednesday reportedly said the "so-called valourous maharajas" had scurried to accommodate themselves when the British "trampled" over their honour and were now after a filmmaker, claiming that prestige was at stake.
Reacting to Tharoor's remarks, Irani tweeted, "Did all the Maharajs (kings) kneel in front of the British? What will Jyotiraditya Scindia, Diggi Raja (Digvijaya Singh) and Amarinder Singh say on Shashi Tharoor's comments?"
However, on Wednesday, Tharoor had taken to Twitter to say, "I'm dismayed that some BJP supporters are claiming I attacked Rajput honour...I spoke about the Maharajahs who made their accommodations w/the (with the) British. I have never made a communal comment in my life."
क्या सभी महाराजाओं ने ब्रिटिश के सामने घुटने टेके थे??? शशि थरूर की इस टिप्पणी पर क्या कहेंगे ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया, दिग्गी राजा और अमरिंदर सिंह? https://t.co/1GY9RiPut4
Fresh plea filed in SC against Padmavati makers to remove 'objectionable scenes'
A fresh plea has been moved in the Supreme Court on Friday to remove alleged objectionable scenes and registration of an FIR against the makers of upcoming Bollywood flick Padmavati.
A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud agreed to hear the plea but refused for urgent listing of the matter.
The petitioner, advocate ML Sharma, who mentioned the matter for urgent listing also sought a direction for removal of all scenes of alleged character assassination of Queen Padmavati from the movie before its release.
Updates for 18 December, 2017 begin here.
CBFC claims the makers of Padmavati are yet to send them a revised version of the film
The attack on @deepikapadukone and the threats to maim her are beyond repulsive. But the media must reflect on the space its given to the very Fringe its condemning today. Lawless Hoodlums & their threats dont deserve the legitimacy of prime time.
Dia Mirza speaks against the protests around Padmavati
The hooligans threatening to hurt @deepikapadukone should be jailed! The fact that rogues continue to use the film industry as a soft target to promote their dirty politics is appalling enough what makes it worse is that they get away with it! Every time! #Padmavati
PIL seeks formation of special committee comprising historians, activists to review Padmavati
A PIL in Delhi High Court on Thursday sought the setting up of an expert committee of historians and social activists prior to the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama film Padmavati on 1 December.
The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) by Akhand Rashtrawadi Party said the committee headed by a retired Delhi High Court Judge should include a Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) member and ensure there were no "distortions" in historic facts in respect of Rani Padmavati of Chittorgarh.
The committee should ensure that no sentiments are hurt with the release of the film, said the plea.
"The petitioner has come to know from reliable sources that the movie portrayed the imaginary or fictitious character of Rani Padmavati and there is distortion of historic facts about her. No individual or a group has any right to play with the sentiments or emotions of any caste or community by distorting Indian history or a historic icon," said the plea.
The plea said the CBFC requires to examine/re-examine the movie's contents with the help of historians or authors with excellent knowledge of historic facts about Rani Padmavati, so that wrong or fictitious image of the queen will not go before people worldwide nor public sentiments hurt.
Bhansali has the right to re-interpret history, says filmmaker Rahul Rawail
Director Rahul Rawail says filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, whose forthcoming film "Padmavati" is surrounded by controversy, has the right to re-interpet history according to his imagination.
As part of protest against the film, based on the life of Rani Padmini or Padmavati, who was queen of Chittorgarh, entry to the famous Chittorgarh Fort in Rajasthan was closed on Friday. Many, including the Shri Rajput Karni Sena, an organisation of the Rajput community, claim the film has distorted historical facts.
Rawail feels the protesters should trust Bhansali's judgement.
"Is he making a historical or a semi-historical film? Either way, he has the right to re-interpet history according to his imagination. Bhansali earlier did his interpretation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's 'Devdas'," he said.
"He made a radical change in his film by making Sarat Chandra's Paro and Chandramukhi come together. This was a departure from the original novel, and one that had the purists fuming in rage. But when the film came out the Paro-Chandramukhi meeting was a dramatic high point in the film."
Rawail claims to have gone through the script of "Padmavati" and says he has not encountered anything objectionable or offensive in it.
"Yes, there is nothing there to raise hackles, let alone cause a nationwide stir. What for? Let the film come out and the audience will know what's what. Having said that, I must add that this is not about just Sanjay Leela Bhansali," asserts Rawail.
He feels the attempt to muzzle moviemakers is epidemic.
"When I was attacked for my film 'Jo Bole So Nihaal' 12 years ago, no one stood by me. Today, Bhansali is lucky he has so many people speaking up for him. We need to stand up as one voice to oppose attempts to smother our right to make the film we want. Yesterday, the victim was me. Today, it's Bhansali. Tomorrow, it could be someone else.
"This kind of hooliganism is not going to stop unless we filmmakers take a collective stand against it."
He advises the anti-Padmavati brigade to not jump the gun.
"Bhansali is a responsible filmmaker. He knows what he's doing. Please trust his judgement."
BREAKING: Accordingly to Times Now TV reports there has been a shooting at Karni Sena protest site in Chittor Fort. Shots have apparently been fired in the air. More updates awaited.
Zee News reports that a plea has been filed in the Supreme Court asking for the deletion of objectionable scenes.
Th Supreme court has said it will consider the plea.
The president of the IMPPA, TP Aggarwal, tells Times of India, "We should trust Sanjay Leela Bhansali"
"Directors spend a lot of money to make a movie and if they are not able to release it, it is a waste for them to run such business. If anyone has a problem with the movie, they should not see it. It is upto the Censor Board to decide if the movie should release or not," Aggarwal said.
Sanskriti Bachao Manch from Madhya Pradesh performed a havan against director Sanjay Leela Bhansali
#MadhyaPradesh: Sanskriti Bachao Manch performed a havan against director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and actress Deepika Padukone in Bhopal, says they will blacken his face if he will come there & a case of treason be filed against him. pic.twitter.com/bKNYweHEw2
IFTDA writes to Home Minister Rajnath Singh for smooth release of Padmavati
The Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) has written a letter to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh seeking a smooth release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film 'Padmavati', which is caught in the eye of a storm. Some members of the Rajput community have accused the director of "distorting historical facts" and portraying Rani Padmavati (played by Deepika Padukone) in bad light in the film.
The protesters have demanded that a group of historians and their group members be shown the film before its release on December 1. In the letter to Singh, filmmaker and convenor of IFTDA Ashoke Pandit said that as the agitators have threatened to raze the cinema halls to ground, adequate protection must be provided to the 'Padmavati' team.
"Protection must be given to Bhansali, his family, the star cast and the technicians of the film 'Padmavati', so that the unit is saved from the wrath of undemocratic people. Help the victim to release his film in time, without anybody's intrusion," he said in the letter.
"We are concerned with the cause of film 'Padmavati', which has become a serious issue that needs your immediate attention and stern handling of the situation, which is going out of control...". Calling Bhansali a "sensible" director, the letter read, "A director has his or her fundamental right of creativity, freedom of expression and has prerogative to take liberty with history... He (Bhansali) was previously man-handled at Jaipur, shooting was stopped and was even threatened for his life by the hoodlums. The mental trauma, physical threat to his life and his fears are continuously rising everyday inching towards the release of his film.
"IFTDA has high regards for Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) which has statutory powers to examine the film before its release," Pandit said in the letter. "But how (can) the Rajput community and its fringed groups of insane people blindly allege distortion of historical facts and hurting of their sentiments, when the film has not been seen by anybody?" the letter further read.
The IFTDA yesterday requested police protection for Bhansali in a letter written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The film also stars Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Sultan Alauddin Khilji.
PTI
Varanasi: Members of Shiv Sena performed a havan in protest against director Sanjay Leela Bhansali & film #Padmavati, say will not allow it to be released in the city. pic.twitter.com/k42nZKdTa6
We should be proud of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, says Aditi Rao Hydari, who is also starring in Padmavati
Updates | “we Should be proud of SLB he is a great filmmaker & instead of being proud of him we are making him defend himself & his film , I think this is very sad “ - Aditi Rai Hydari On Padmavati Controversy pic.twitter.com/WflhmmTG8t
Rajasthan royal family members have claimed that Rajasthani women don't dance the way Deepika is shown dancing in the film.
We Rajput women don't dance the way Deepika Padukone is shown dancing. Being a daughter of Rajasthan this has hurt me. This is not our culture: Diya Kumari, of the erstwhile Jaipur Royal family on @IndiaToday. `Rajasthan Royals' join protests against the motion picture Padmavati
"Art is meant to stimulate your mind," says Arvind Swami
Art is meant to stimulate your mind, arouse your curiosity~led me to read about the epic Padmavat, first known source, a fictionalised poem written by Malik Muhammed in which Padmavati is the princess of Sinhal (Sri Lanka).. can’t find much in history on the topic #Padmavati
Mumbai police beef up Deepika Padukone's security in the city ahead of film's release
The Mumbai Police on Thursday beefed up the security of actor Deepika Padukone after Shri Rajput Karni Sena (SRKS) warned of physical harm incase she did not refrain from 'inciting public sentiments', a senior official said.
Karni Sena leader Mahipal Singh Makrana today invoked the nose chopping of 'Surpanakha' in the epic Ramayana and said if the Bollywood film "Padmavati" was not banned and Padukone does not refrain from fanning sentiments with her provocative language, the Rajputs will not lag behind in acting.
"The Mumbai Police have increased actor Deepika Padukone's security after the outfit issued the nose chopping threat," Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Deven Bharti told PTI.
We are providing her adequate security after the threat, he said. The police will also provide security at the actress's residence as well as office in Mumbai.
They have already provided protection to filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali after the Rajput community outfit protested outside his office in suburban Juhu last Saturday while accusing him of distorting historical facts in the history drama.
Police have beefed up security at Bhansali's residence in Versova in the city.
Organisations like the SRKS have been protesting against the release of the film, claiming that it distorts history and hurts sentiments.
The SRKS has called for a country-wide bandh on December 1, the day the film is slated to be released.
In January this year, the SRKS had attacked the sets of the movie in Jaipur and even slapped Bhansali.
Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Ranjit Patil told PTI the government was assessing Padukone's security in the wake of the threats.
"We have already provided security to Sanjay Leela Bhansali as he was found to be at risk. Now a security assessment of Deepika Padukone is being done. If she is found to be at risk, adequate steps will be taken. However, nobody's threat can be taken at the face value until the government assesses it," he said.
Padukone had on Tuesday hit out against those protesting the release of 'Padmavati' and reportedly said that "we've regressed as a nation".
Rajkummar Rao on the Padmavati protests said that those making the most noise haven't yet seen the film, and we shouldn't encourage this behaviour.
"More we talk about it, the more mileage we are giving to those people who want this. People who are creating violence, who haven’t even watched the movie and are unaware of its content are creating ruckus only to get attention. And, by talking about it, we are serving their motive. I think all of it should be left to the law and we as filmmakers should continue making films without worrying about controversies."
Home Ministry, Maharashtra and Karnataka govt assure security for Padmavati
Standing firmly with Bollywood, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Karnataka and Maharashtra government on Thursday assured security to theatres which screen Padmavati, the upcoming epic period drama by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali that has come under attack from critics.
“The first responder in relation to ongoing and potential public order issues are the district administration and state police under the overall guidance of the state government,” an MHA spokesperson told news agency ANI. “Any request for assistance, as and when received, will receive the fullest consideration of the ministry,” he added.
Minister of State for Home (Urban) Ranjit Patil said that in view of the volatile situation, security would be provided to all theatres screening the film which has raked up controversy days before its release.
“All measures will be taken. We are monitoring the situation on a daily basis to ensure that no untoward incident happens,” Patil told the media.
Besides, he said some groups opposing the film had met government representatives to explain their stand and Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was seized of the matter.
The development came a couple of days after Fadnavis provided a precautionary security cover to Bhansali, who is facing death threats from various quarters.
The state government’s stand is in contrast to the stand taken by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Mumbai Ram Kadam, also President of the Film Studios Setting and Allied Mazdoor Sangh.
Kadam said that in view of the public sentiments, they had decided to oppose the film “tooth and nail” and threatened that his union would never work with Bhansali in future.
IANS
According to Times Now, Chittorgarh Fort has been shut down due to protests against the film
As Padmavati row rages, SC rejects PIL demanding stay on An Insignificant Man
Filmmakers and writers should be allowed to enjoy freedom of speech and expression and there can't be curbs put on this, the Supreme Court said on 16 November as it rejected a petition seeking to block the release of film An Insignificant Man based on Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal.
"Respect people and respect your audience as its a commercial movie"
As the storm around the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati becomes more intense, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) decided to send back the film citing an "incomplete" application.
According to the CBFC, the movie, which has triggered protests by several Rajput groups, will be reviewed as per the set norms once it is sent back to the board after sorting out the issue.
A still from the film Padmavati. Youtube
“The film was submitted for certification last week. We examined the documents, as we normally do. It was conveyed to the makers that their application was incomplete. They had to rectify and send it back, we will view it when it comes back to us,” a source in the CBFC told PTI.
“When they (makers) rectify the deficiency we will again scrutinise it once more and when the turn comes we will examine it (film for certification),” the source added.
Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, confirmed the development. “That’s true. But film is with the CBFC, it is merely a minor technical issue. Nothing stops them from seeing the film if they want,” he told PTI.
Meanwhile, a fresh plea was moved in the Supreme Court on Friday to remove alleged objectionable scenes and registration of an FIR against the makers of the film.
A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice DY Chandrachud agreed to hear the plea but refused for urgent listing of the matter.
The petitioner, advocate ML Sharma, who mentioned the matter for urgent listing also sought a direction for removal of all scenes of alleged character assassination of Queen Padmavati from the movie before its release.
The Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh-Shahid Kapoor starrer Bollywood movie is slated for release on 1 December.