Padmavati row: Amid continuous protests, here are some voices of reason from Bollywood

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming period war-drama Padmavati, is currently the most controversial subject in the country. Almost every body has something or the other to opine about on the film.

Sadly, not many in the Hindi film industry seem to have expressed their concerns in the manner they could have or should have. Here are some of the opinions put forth by members of the film fraternity in India:

Soha Ali Khan:

"As a human being, any kind of threat of violence is very disturbing. Whether it is against Sanjay sir or Deepika, it is very worrying when such statements are issued. As an artiste, you are in the entertainment business, making films, playing a character, executing a script and not doing anything intentionally to offend anyone. To get a threat of violence then is incredibly worrying," reports The Times of India.

Shefali Shah:

"It's shameful. You go on national television and they allow you to say something like this. It’s appalling. When we talk about feminism, the term has been used very wrongly of late. We talk about being equal – in cast, creed, gender, colour. "What about the democracy? There is a certain creative liberty an actor or a director is allowed to take. Obviously, that doesn’t seem to be visible anymore," reports The Indian Express.

Madhur Bhandarkar:



"Whatever the administration, these things happen. The censor (board) said you call the movie fiction, so I added a big disclaimer. Then no one has a problem. But if you are saying it is real and the story is about history and politics, then it is a big problem. You cannot make it. Somebody will come and make a petition to want to stop the film," reports IANS.

Neeraj Ghaywan:



"I am genuinely appalled and ashamed to call myself a citizen of this country, because to see a man come on national television and announce that he is going to give Rs 5 crore (to anyone) for cutting Deepika's (actress Deepika Padukone's) nose or head and then (the offer) goes up to Rs 10 crore, and nothing has happened about it. That is really unfortunate and it's a sad state that we are living in," reports IANS.

Ranjit Kapoor:

"I personally believe that if people think our administration was harsh at the time, then I'd say it has become harsher now. And I feel the relevance of Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro has become greater in today's time. In fact, I feel more scared than I used to be at the time. At least, during that time we would feel that there was some freedom of expression, which I can't really see right now. "The current situation is such that if Kundan (Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro director Kundan Shah) was alive and we would have planned another Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro then our legs would have been broken," reports news18.

Padmavati is based on the 13th century Rajput queen Padmini of Chittorgarh, who chose self-immolation over falling prey to the evil clutches of foreign invader and Sultan of Delhi Alauddin Khilji after he raged war against Padmini's husband and King of Chittorgarh, Maharawal Ratan Singh.

The film stars Deepika Padukone (as Padmini), Shahid Kapoor (as Ratan Singh) and Ranveer Singh (as Khilji). Actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Jim Sarbh also feature in supporting roles. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmavati was slated for a 1 December release, but the makers of the film "voluntarily deferred" its release owing to the surging protests by various fringe groups against the portrayal of Padmini in the film.

