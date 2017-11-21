Padmavati release deferred: Will Kapil Sharma's Firangi now release on 1 December?

With Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati release date being "voluntarily deferred" by the producers, there seems to be new opportunities opening up for the smaller releases. Padmavati was initially slated for a 1 December release, hence most of the other comparatively smaller films chose to release their films later, given the sheer scale and hype around Bhansali's magnum opus.

Now that Padmavati has been postponed, there are speculations that Kapil Sharma's film Firangi might opt for a 1 December release instead of it's earlier scheduled date 24 November, reports DNA.

The DNA report states that Firangi has been sent to CBFC for certification, which is tentatively supposed happen today on 21 November. It will be upon the makers of the film to either stick to their initial date of release (24 November) or wisely jump to 1 December, which has many advantages — 1. There is no other releases on that day, hence it will ensure a wider audience; 2. Firangi will have run for two weeks before Excel Entertainment's Fukrey Returns hits the theatres on 15 December; 3. There will be enough time to do more promotions for the film, which was being eclipsed amid the gung ho around Padmavati.

Firstpost's trailer review of Firangi states : "The film is set during the British colonial rule in India and revolves around Kapil's character, who is of the opinion that the British Raj is of no harm."

Firangi stars Kapil Sharma, Ishita Dutta, Monica Gill,Edward Sonnenblick, Kumud Mishra, Rajesh Sharma, Inaamulhaq, Aanjjan Srivastav, Jameel Khan and Vishal O Sharma. It is produced by Kapil's K9 Films and is directed by Rajiev Dhingra.