Padmavati: Rajat Sharma says 'ministers will feel ashamed of their remarks after watching film'

The debate around Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati is becoming more polarised by the hour. While some think the film should be banned indefinitely, some have shown confidence in the filmmaker. The CBFC, however, was miffed with the makers for screening the film for certain people even before submitting it for clearance. Rajat Sharma, host of Aap Ki Adalat, is one of the people who have seen the film and he stands by it.

Sharma put out a statement today saying, "I can say with full confidence that if all the chief ministers watch the film themselves, they will themselves feel ashamed about their unwarranted remarks about the film. I repeat: there is not a single scene in which Queen Padmini and Alauddin Khilji appear together. All the talk about love scene and dream sequence are mere rubbish and baseless."

He also adds that Bhansali should try to arrange a screening for the politicians and fringe groups who have jumped to conclusions without watching Padmavati. He appeals to Yogi Adityanath, Vasundhara Raje and Shivraj Singh Chouhan to watch the film and then pass remarks rather than following the mob meekly.

He had earlier spoken to IANS at length about the controversy surrounding the film and taken a similar stand, assuring everyone that Bhansali has not distorted history at all and viewers will realise it once they watch the whole film. Being a Rajasthani, he maintains that the valour of the community is actually glorified by Bhansali in the film.

As for Deepika Padukone's dance sequence, he clarifies that she is dancing in her own quarters in the film and Shahid Kapoor's Raja Rawal Ratan Singh is the only male spectator. Rajput women were not allowed to dance in public, however, they used to dance in their own chambers, in the presence of the king, which is precisely what has been shown in 'Ghoomar'.

With inputs from Seema Sinha and IANS.