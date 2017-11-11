Padmavati: New song 'Ek Dil Ek Jaan' released; latest poster includes December release date

The new song from Padmavati, 'Ek Dil Ek Jaan,' puts forth the relationship between Shahid Kapoor's Maharawal Ratan Singh and Deepika Padukone's Rani Padmini. The song is an ode to their matrimony, marked by brief yet impactful moments of playfulness, passion and fear.

Seeing Kapoor and Padukone play husband and wife on screen takes you back to Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani, where Ranveer Singh played the latter's lover. However, Kapoor does as good a job, if not better, at playing the mesmerised lover, which comes through in this song. Needless to say, it also shows director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's love for gulaal, lights and moist eyes.

Singer Shivam Pathak's soothing voice creates the right atmosphere to the blossoming love story of the two characters. His high notes have been saved for the fag end of the song which is when Kapoor prepares to leave for a war. Therefore, the drama towards the end of the song reaches its peak, as the protagonists walk hand-in-hand, presumably parting before the impending battle.

Bhansali, true to form, is again at the top of his game, his music only making his film larger with every song. From the elaborate costumes with rich mirror work to Rajasthani jharokhas, the director's glorious vision again takes centre stage while the characters revel in it.

The makers also released a new poster featuring Ranveer Singh's Alauddin Khilji. Playing the antagonist in the magnum opus, Singh looks every inch of a fierce conqueror in the poster.

Watch the song here: