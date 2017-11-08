Padmavati new poster; Farah Khan's rendezvous with Harvey Weinstein: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Padmavati's new poster

The latest poster of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmavati has been unveiled and it is even more grand (if that's possible) than the last poster. This glimpse of the movie gives us an even more glamourous Deepika Padukone, with her hair untied as it cascades down in waves, sporting an assortment of fine, royal embellishments. Padmavati starring Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor alongside Padukone, is all set to release on 1 December.

Jab Farah Khan met Harvey Weinstein

Found this!! Throwback of all throwbacks!! Giving gyan on Bollywood to Harvey Weinstein #beforetheshithitthefan #mainhoonna shoot.. A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder) on Nov 7, 2017 at 8:46pm PST

Farah Khan recently rocked our worlds as she shared a photograph on Instagram in conversation with always-in-the-news, disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein. Khan claims she was giving Weinstein 'gyaan' (knowledge) about Bollywood and the picture is from the sets of Shah Rukh Khan-Zayed Khan starrer Main Hoon Na.

Varun Dhawan saves himself from Dilli's Dhuan (smoke)

I have clicked this selfie to show you guys what actual smog looks like. I don’t want to preach I am equally to blame for this mess as most of the citizens of our great country, but now instead of blaming each other and the government let’s change. It’s time we go green. #delhichokes A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Nov 7, 2017 at 8:07pm PST

Judwaa 2 actor Varun Dhawan is currently in smog-hit Delhi and the actor took to his social media profile to share the woes of Dilliwallas (along with himself) as he posed for a selfie wearing a breathing mask and shades with a haze of white (the smog) in the background. Dhawan also captioned his photograph with a heartfelt plea, urging the citizens of India to take action and make the situation better.

Ankita Lokhande's first look in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

Ankita Lokhande took to Twitter as she shared a sneak peak of her look from the Kangana Ranaut biopic based on Rani Lakshmibai titled Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The photograph has a bluish tint to it, and Lokhande was quick to explain that there was a reason for that.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle's new poster

Dwayne Johnson... New poster of #Jumanji - Welcome To The Jungle... 29 Dec 2017 release in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu. pic.twitter.com/yLJoPQtWd6 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 7, 2017

A poster for Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle or Jumanji 2 was released recently and it sees Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson take the centerstage, as was expected. Jumanji 2 also stars Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas and Bobby Cannavale and is the sequel to the 1995 classic Jumanji starring Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt, Kirsten Dunst, Bradley Pierce and David Alan Grier.