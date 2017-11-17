Padmavati: Mumbai police issues stern warning to 'adventurous' protestors

Mumbai: As opposition and threats to the upcoming film Padmavati continue, Mumbai Police on 17 November, issued a stern warning to "adventurous" protestors.

In a statement here, Joint Commissioner of Police (L&O) Deven Bharti said: "Any individual or group which attempts to be adventurous will be dealt sternly and will face strict legal action."

The police made it clear it would not interfere with protests which are conducted in a democratic manner, but it would not allow miscreants to create any problems.

"We are committed to providing security to everyone, individually or collectively, and have taken adequate measures for protection of individuals who have received threats. We assure them that we will not allow miscreants to create any problem and they can indulge in their routine activities without any fear," the statement said.

The warning came amid open death threats issued to Padmavati producer-director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and lead actress Deepika Padukone, with a Shri Rajput Karni Sena member threatening to chop off the actress's nose.

Adopting a militant stance, the SRKS and other groups and individuals have raised questions on the film content and claimed it presents a distorted version of the legend of the Rajput Queen Padmavati.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has also said that filmmakers should not "distort historical facts". Most of the protests have happened in Rajasthan, but some have spilled over to Mumbai too. Taking no chances, the Mumbai police have also provided special security cover to both Bhansali and Padukone as the film release date, 1 December, approaches.

The SRKS and other groups have called for a pan-India shutdown on 1 December to protest the film's release even as Bhansali has assured that the film does not offend any group of community or present a distorted version.

Deepika Padukone plays the role of Padmavati in the film. The Central Board of Film Certification is yet to give its approval for the screening.