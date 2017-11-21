Padmavati: Kamal Haasan extends support to Deepika Padukone; asks 'cerebral India to wake up'

Ever since the inception of Padmavati, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his core team have been facing displeasure from various political wings across the country. The agitation over the fear of 'Rajput history being depicted wrongly' had caught wildfire after several political leaders extended their support to the protesters and one among them has even announced a hefty sum of Rs 10 crore to the one who beheads Deepika Padukone and Bhansali.

Though it is not the first time that India is experiencing such low tolerance levels, the displeasure expressed by these extremist groups this time has gone too far. So much so that it made several celebrities, historians and writers raise their voices against it. It is also being said that Deepika is the one who is facing the brunt the most for playing the title role of Rani Padmavati.

The entertainment industry is standing tall and in solidarity with Padukone. From Kamal Haasan to Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan — all the biggies reached out Deepika some way or the other and assured her of standing by the actress and Bhansali.

Kamal Haasan on Monday took to Twitter and said, "I want Ms Deepika's head.. saved. Respect it more than her body.Even more her freedom. Do not deny her that.Many communities have opposed my films.Extremism in any debate is deplorable. Wake up cerebral India.Time to think. We've said enough. Listen, Ma Bharat."