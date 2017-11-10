Padmavati: Jewellery designer Queeta Rawat tells us what went into creating the film's grandeur

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's highly anticipated magnum opus Padmavati, which stars Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmini, Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji and Shahid Kapoor as Maharaja Rawal Ratan Singh, is all set to see a grand release on 1 December.

Reportedly shot on a Rs 170 cr budget, one can only expect flamboyant and theatrical elements from the upcoming movie. At the nucleus of this resplendence lies the jewellery that adorns the characters of Padmavati. Looking at Bhansali's track record, we have come to expect the director to leave no stone unturned and pull out all the stops to deliver a majestic experience to moviegoers.

Firstpost spoke exclusively to the jewellery designer of Padmavati — Queeta Rawat (design manager - north at Tanishq) and got an insight into the vision that went into realising and bringing royal pieces of jewellery to life on the big screen.

Capturing the beauty and splendour of Rawat's pieces on camera, Firstpost did a video interview with Rawat to get a better insight into what it really takes to design a key element such as jewellery, for a Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie of such a grand scale.