Padmavati: Is Deepika Padukone being paid more than Ranveer, Shahid for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film?

If recent reports are to be believed, Deepika Padukone has emerged as a trendsetter by reversing the much-talked-about wage gap in the Indian film industry.

The Indian Express reports that Padukone is expected to be paid more than her male counterparts, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming period-drama, Padmavati.

According to the report, Padukone will rake a whopping Rs 13 crore for the film, while both Kapoor and Singh will take home Rs 10 crore each.

Since Padukone plays the titular role in Padmavati, the film, in some sense, rests on the Piku actress.

Padukone will essay the role of the fabled queen of Chittaurgarh, Rani Padmini and Kapoor plays the role of her husband Rajput king Rana Rawal Ratan Singh. The story of the film is based on the episode of Padmini's life when she jumped into the fire (jauhar) and died in order to prevent herself from being captured by the dreadful Alauddin Khilji, played by Singh.

There have been recent reports about the film being pushed to an April 2018 release, since the shoot of Padmavati has been stalled multiple times due to controversies related to clashes with the Rajput community and the much recent FWICE strike.

As of now, Padmavati is slated to release this year on 17 November.