Padmavati controversy: Will delay in release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film affect theatre owners?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati, which was initially supposed to hit theatres on Friday, continues to be embroiled in controversies as various Rajput groups and political leaders accuse the director of distorting history. With a new release date yet to be confirmed, audiences will be strived of a big-budget film filled with big stars during holiday season. With Bhansali at the helm, by all metrics, the film looked like a potential box office hit. So, how will the decision to defer its release affect the producers, the single-screen cinemas and multiplexes?

Gnanasundar, a research analyst at Spark Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd, told Mint that it is not likely to have a huge impact as last December quarter too saw a low turnover. But that was of course, partly due to the immediate impact of demonetisation. “If at all, the impact of Padmavati can be seen in the March 2018 quarter considering that the March 2017 quarter was a strong one helped by releases such as Dangal, Raees and Badrinath Ki Dulhania,” said Gnanasundar.

Another analyst added that it was hard to predict this quarter because while it was initially thought December 2017 could outperform last year's turnover, it isnow starting to look less and less likely.

Actor Salman Khan had a different opinion though. In a conversation with senior journalist Shekhar Gupta at the HT Leadership Summit, he said, "I am not sure if there is any benefit (out of this controversy) but it definitely leads to loss. There is loss, a lot of loss, I have seen it for myself. People are scared to go to the theatres. Business goes down 100 per cent."

"Even if the film is in the news, no one goes to theatres out of fear. Theatre owners are also scared because they don't want violence and stone-pelting outside their theatres. People do panic," Salman said when asked about protest around the film.

The Deepika Padukone-Shahid Kapoor-Ranveer Singh starring period drama is being targeted by several Rajput outfits and political leaders, who have accused Bhansali of "distorting history" and hurting sentiments — a claim denied by the filmmaker.

Bhansali and Padukone, who plays the title role in the film, have also received death threats for the same.