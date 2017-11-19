You are here:

Padmavati controversy: Twitterati voice their support after film's deferred release

FP Staff

Nov,19 2017 17:48 14 IST

The release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's historical drama Padmavati has been "voluntarily" deferred from its scheduled date of 1 December, a spokesperson for the film's producer and distributor Viacom18 Motion Pictures said on Sunday.

The film has been mired in controversy over conjectures that it "distorts history" regarding Rajput queen Padmavati, a contention that Bhansali has repeatedly denied.

Deepika Padukone in and as Padmavati. Image from Instagram/RimpleHarpreetNarula

Deepika Padukone in and as Padmavati. Image from Instagram/RimpleHarpreetNarula

Some Hindu groups have been protesting against the movie's release while some political outfits have demanded that its release be deferred in view of the Gujarat Assembly elections.

Soon, many began venting their anger and frustrations on social media as Twitterati showed their support for the film with #PadmavatiFight.

Directors Anurag Basu, Hansal Mehta and Nikkhil Advani voiced their support.

Some demanded a stronger lobby in the film industry.

As right-wing fringe elements continued with their open threats...

...many shared their concerns

Even a prince from a royal Rajput family gave his firm backing to the film.

There were, of course, those who had other pressing concerns.

With inputs from IANS

tags: #Bollywood #Deepika Padukone #Padmavati #Sanjay Leela Bhansali #trending #Twitter

also see

Padmavati: Release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'voluntarily deferred', confirms Viacom 18

Padmavati: Release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'voluntarily deferred', confirms Viacom 18

Padmavati controversy: A timeline of the setbacks faced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film

Padmavati controversy: A timeline of the setbacks faced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film

Padmavati: BJP MLA, Sarv Brahmin Mahasabha threaten action against film's release

Padmavati: BJP MLA, Sarv Brahmin Mahasabha threaten action against film's release