You are here:

Padmavati controversy: Signature campaign opposing Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film launched in Kolkata

IANS

Nov,22 2017 20:19 11 IST

Kolkata: At least eight organisations under the banner of Akhil Bhartiya Shakti Samaj launched a signature campaign on Wednesday in protest against Sanjay Leela Bhansali's historical drama Padmavati.

"We want the scenes showing distorted version of history to be deleted before the film is released," said a member of the Samaj.

The protesters said they plan to submit a deputation to West Bengal Governor KN Tripathi on Thursday reiterating their demands.

Deepika Padukone in a still from Padmavati

Deepika Padukone in a still from Padmavati. YouTube

"We also plan to submit a deputation to the Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee) in this regard," the member said.


The film has been mired in controversy over conjectures that it "distorts history" regarding Rajput queen Padmavati, a contention that Bhansali has repeatedly denied.

Its release has been "voluntarily" deferred from its scheduled date of 1 December.


Some Hindu groups have been protesting against the movie's release while some political outfits have demanded that its release be deferred in view of the Gujarat Assembly elections.

The makers have also not got clearance yet from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which said the application from the makers was "incomplete".

tags: #Bollywood #CBFC #Deepika Padukone #Kolkata #Padmavati #Padmavati controversy #Sanjay Leela Bhansali

also see

Padmavati controversy: Protests at Chittorgarh Fort, Coimbatore; Bollywood stands with Bhansali

Padmavati controversy: Protests at Chittorgarh Fort, Coimbatore; Bollywood stands with Bhansali

Padmavati: Prasoon Joshi says 'disappointing that film is being previewed without certificate'

Padmavati: Prasoon Joshi says 'disappointing that film is being previewed without certificate'

Padmavati controversy: Twitterati voice their support after film's deferred release

Padmavati controversy: Twitterati voice their support after film's deferred release