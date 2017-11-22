You are here:

Padmavati controversy: Signature campaign opposing Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film launched in Kolkata

Kolkata: At least eight organisations under the banner of Akhil Bhartiya Shakti Samaj launched a signature campaign on Wednesday in protest against Sanjay Leela Bhansali's historical drama Padmavati.

"We want the scenes showing distorted version of history to be deleted before the film is released," said a member of the Samaj.

The protesters said they plan to submit a deputation to West Bengal Governor KN Tripathi on Thursday reiterating their demands.

"We also plan to submit a deputation to the Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee) in this regard," the member said.

The film has been mired in controversy over conjectures that it "distorts history" regarding Rajput queen Padmavati, a contention that Bhansali has repeatedly denied.

Its release has been "voluntarily" deferred from its scheduled date of 1 December.

Some Hindu groups have been protesting against the movie's release while some political outfits have demanded that its release be deferred in view of the Gujarat Assembly elections.

The makers have also not got clearance yet from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which said the application from the makers was "incomplete".