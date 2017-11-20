Padmavati controversy: Shahid Kapoor calls for govt intervention; Madhya Pradesh CM wants ban on film

Even after deferring the release date of the film, the makers of Padmavati are still in hot water. According to a tweet by ANI, the Central Board of Film's Certification has rejected the plea of the makers to expedite the certification process.

The makers have been asked to come as per the sequence.

#FLASH Central Board of Film Certification turns down application by makers of #Padmavati seeking to expedite Certification process of the movie pic.twitter.com/zlRjHOwtTe — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2017

Already mired in countless controversies, the film's future looks uncertain as Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh bans the film in the state. According to a News18 tweet, the politician has taken the decision even after the film stands deferred.

#BREAKING -- #Padmavati banned in Madhya Pradesh even before its release by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan pic.twitter.com/yHrY9zWAbO — News18 (@CNNnews18) November 20, 2017

Keshav Prasad Maurya, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, too, has jumped on the bandwagon, by announcing that he will not let Padmavati release in the state until controversial scenes are snipped. “The legendary queen had sacrificed her life instead of surrendering before the Mughals and made a place for herself in the history. Islamic invaders created a lot of mayhem in the country. The 'Rani' burnt herself alive in 'Jauhar' for her 'satitva' (pride) and dignity,” reports News18.

Shahid Kapoor, who had maintained amid raging controversies, has finally spoken. The actor who plays Raja Rawal Ratan Singh says "I hope Padmavati will release soon." He also seeks government intervention and says, "I want authorities to help in releasing Padmavati," as per India Today TV reports. The National Commission for Women has also sent a notice to BJP, seeking action against the leader, as per News 18 TV reports.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on 20 November condemned the ongoing controversy over the film, labeling it as "unfortunate" and a "calculated plan" to destroy freedom of expression. "The #Padmavati controversy is not only unfortunate but also a calculated plan of a political party to destroy the freedom to express ourselves. We condemn this super emergency," Banerjee tweeted.

The Trinamool Congress supremo exhorted the film industry to protest in unison. "All in the film industry must come together and protest in one voice."