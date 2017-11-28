Padmavati controversy: Parliamentary panel invites Sanjay Leela Bhansali to share his views on row

New Delhi: The parliamentary committee on IT has invited Padmavati director Sanjay Leela Bhansali to hear his views on the controversy over the film, panel chairman Anurag Thakur said today (28 November).

The panel has also called officials of the Information and Broadcasting ministry and Censor Board to discuss the film, which has been embroiled in a controversy over allegations that it distorts history.

"The panel has invited Bhansali to know his views on the controversy," Thakur told PTI.

The meeting is scheduled to take place on 30 November. However, top officials said Bhansali is "shying away" from making an appearance and is yet to confirm.

It was previously reported that two Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs CP Joshi and M Birla had approached the parliamentary panel headed by Anurag Thakur to ensure that the movie is not released. But the parliamentary panel doesn't have a locus standi to take a decision on the film's release. Hence it has sought both the CBFC and the I&B ministry to submit a report which states their opinion on whether the film should go for further edits/cuts or be completely banned and not given a release, as stated in TV reports.

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film Padmavati, starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, is based on Rajput queen, Padmini. Amid rumours that there was a romantic dream sequence between Padmini and Alauddin Khilji's characters, various Rajput and other groups have been protesting against the film, alleging it "distorts" history and hurts the sentiments of the people.

Historians are, however, divided on whether Queen Padmini even existed. Chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh — all BJP ruled states — and Punjab, ruled by the Congress, had opposed the release of the movie. Following this severe opposition, the makers of the movie deferred its release date. The film was scheduled to release on 1 December, this year.

(With inputs from PTI)