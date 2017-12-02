Padmavati controversy: Juhi Chawla condemns protesters for giving death threats

Juhi Chawla, Aanand L Rai and Anurag Kashyap are the latest to speak in support of Padmavati, its director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, as well as its cast.

Juhi Chawla also opened up about the controversy in an interview to PTI. While she refrained from commenting on the film or the story line and did not get into the issue of the distortion of history, her prime concern remained the death threats that Deepika Padukone had received. She said that people should react to things with sensitivity and that tempers should not flare in this manner.

"I am not speaking for Padmavati the film but the threats were not right. You watch the same heroine in other films, go crazy for her, you love her so much, she has a tremendous fan following. Then, to threaten her like this, I didn't feel was right," she said.

"At the end of the day, films are made by directors, by the team [and] you're playing a part. Just for that reason, I'd say a little sensitivity is [needed] and people should have patience. Not flare up and say things like that, that too to a woman," she added.

In a recent interview to PTI, Aanand L Rai said that there is a sense of fear in the industry. "There is a lot of fear for all of us and not just makers," he said.

Rai added that the trend of fighting threats is fading away, and that the courage filmmakers used to show before seems to be missing. "And that is missing because of the kind of fear you, me, all of us, even the makers and everyone is facing," he added.

