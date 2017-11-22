You are here:

Padmavati controversy: Highlights of Karni Sena chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi's views on Rajasthan polls, films and more

FP Staff

Nov,22 2017 09:25 13 IST

Firstpost's deputy executive editor Sanjay Singh interviewed Shri Rajput Karni Sena chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi about the group's violent protests against the movie Padmavati. The Firstpost audience also sent their questions to the leader. Kalvi's answers to these questions were everything one could expect them to be, and more. Here are some of the best, or worse — depending on your take on this issue — responses from Kalvi to questions about the controversy.

 

 

Watch the full interview here: 

tags: #Deepika Padukone #Karni Sena #Lokendra Singh Kalvi #Padmavati #Rajput #Ranveer Singh #Sanjay Leela Bhansali #Shahid Kapoor #Shareworthy

also see

Padmavati: Large-scale protests in Gandhinagar and Surat against film's release

Padmavati: Large-scale protests in Gandhinagar and Surat against film's release

Padmavati: Shri Rajput Karni Sena reportedly threatens to chop Deepika's nose

Padmavati: Shri Rajput Karni Sena reportedly threatens to chop Deepika's nose

Padmavati row: Karni Sena claims its founder Lokendra Singh Kalvi received threat call from Pakistan

Padmavati row: Karni Sena claims its founder Lokendra Singh Kalvi received threat call from Pakistan