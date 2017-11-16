Padmavati: Congress spokesperson says controversial scenes in the film must be reviewed

In the wake of a controversy over the movie Padmavati, the Congress on 15 November said if there are scenes that hurt the sentiments of a particular community the same need to be reviewed.

"I have not watched the movie as yet, but definitely the Central Board of Film Certification formulated and formed by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government has seen it and passed it without cuts.

"But any movie that hurts the sentiments of any community... a film is not made to hurt any community," said Congress Spokesperson R.P.N. Singh.

Singh said that scenes, if any, that hurt the sentiments of any community need to be reviewed.

The Shri Rajput Karni Sena on Wednesday called for a 'Bharat Bandh' (shutdown) on 1 December, if Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie Padmavati releases on that date.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta too has come out in support of his contemporary Sanjay Leela Bhansali, saying he is pained at how the film is embroiled in a controversy even before its release.

Mehta, who has courted controversies himself with critically-acclaimed films such as Shahid and Aligarh, said he sympathises with Bhansali and can understand what he must be going through right now.

When asked that the decision of the makers to organise a special screening for the disgruntled groups was surrendering to such elements, the director told PTI, "There is a lot of pressure and a lot of investment riding on you as a director. The director would want his film's release to be as smooth as possible. I feel sorry for him. My heart goes out to him. My heart also bleeds as I know all these superb torchbearers of culture are actually the most ignorant people on earth."