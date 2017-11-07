Padmavati: BJP MLA, Sarv Brahmin Mahasabha threaten action against film's release

Trouble seems to be mounting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati, with now a Brahmin organisation, Sarv Brahmin Mahasabha, deciding to oppose release of his magnum opus. BJP MLA from Hyderabad T Raja Singh took to Facebook to protest the film's release, saying that theatres screening Padmavati will be set ablaze.

He also calls on the Hindu community to react against the film which allegedly distorts facts about Rani Padmini. Here's his post:

In other news, in a statement, Suresh Mishra, state president of Sarv Brahmin Mahasabha said that they will not tolerate "distortion" of historical facts at any cost.

The Sri Rajput Karni Sena, an organisation of Rajput community, has already opposed release of the film on 1 December on the same grounds.

Mishra said, "As per the feelings of the general public, screening of this movie should be stopped otherwise the Sarv Brahmin Mahasabha will oppose this movie."

He said, "They (Bhansali's team) are trying to defame Padmavati by distorting historical facts. No one can tolerate this."

The film has been steeped in trouble since shooting began. In January, activists of the Sri Rajput Karni Sena had protested, manhandled and misbehaved with the crew of Padmavati claiming that Bhansali was distorting historical facts in the movie.

They had also damaged some cameras and other equipments. Bhansali had to stop shooting.

In March, some miscreants broke the mirrors in Padmini Mahal (palace) in Chittorgarh Fort where Alauddin Khilji is believed to have seen Rani Padmavati or Padmini.

The Karni Sena claims that mirror was invented years after the incident is claimed to have happened so it is a completely untrue and false story.

On 3 November, the Karni Sena had called for a Chittorgarh bandh, which it claimed was a success.

Rani Padmini or Padmavati was queen of Chittorgarh.

The Sri Rajput Karni Sena with the help of like-minded organisations plans to organise a big rally in Gandhinagar in Gujarat on November 12 against the movie.