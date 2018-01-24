Ambience mall Gurgaon has cancelled movie screening of Padmaavat. A circular was posted outside the theatre entrance informing theatre-goers.
Sat Singh, 101reporters
Jaipur: Rajput Karni Sena calls for a massive protest today at 10am at Bawani Niketan College in Jaipur to carry out till Rajput Sabha Bhawan. Jaipur Karni Sena district President Deepender Singh Tamedia calls for the Rajput community to participate in Bharat Bandh today against release of Padmaavat. Ram Gopal Jat. 101reporters
Ram Gopal Jat. 101reporters
Suraj Pal Amu appeals to peacefully boycott Padmaavat, says matter will only get resolved when PM Modi or Amit Shah will speak
Udaipur administration issues circular, bars school children from performing on 'Ghoomar' song at Republic Day Amid a raging controversy over Padmaavat film, an administrative official in Udaipur has issued a circular to district education officers to not perform on the Ghoomar song of the period drama at cultural programmes on Republic Day.
Amid a raging controversy over Padmaavat film, an administrative official in Udaipur has issued a circular to district education officers to not perform on the Ghoomar song of the period drama at cultural programmes on Republic Day.
Sharad Yadav blames Haryana govt for law and order situation, asks people to show anger when time comes to vote
Haryana minister Anil Vij says cinema halls will be provided with security
Thane multiplexs screen film amid tight security Thane multiplexes that had cancelled paid premiere of Padmaavat at the last minute as a pre-emptive measure are now going ahead with night shows as no untoward incident took place during the day and the situation seems normal. Police security will remain at malls throughout the weekend. Debdutta Mohanty/ 101 reporters
Thane multiplexes that had cancelled paid premiere of Padmaavat at the last minute as a pre-emptive measure are now going ahead with night shows as no untoward incident took place during the day and the situation seems normal. Police security will remain at malls throughout the weekend.
Debdutta Mohanty/ 101 reporters
Children somehow took cover in bus and escaped attack: GD Goenka school staffer on the attack on school bus
Section 144 imposed by Ghaziabad district administration in view of Padmaavat protest
Congress questions Manohar Lal Khattar govt over 'break down of law and order' Video by Sat Singh/10reporters
Video by Sat Singh/10reporters
If all govt's and SC can't get one film released how can we expect investments to flow in, asks Arvind Kejriwal
Why is there a problem on Padmaavat only in BJP-ruled states, asks Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi
Karni Sena blocked Jaipur-Delhi highway at Jaipur to protest against Padmaavat's release Vidoe by Ram Gopal Jat/101Reporters
Vidoe by Ram Gopal Jat/101Reporters
Gujarat Govt meets Rajput leaders, convinces them to refrain from participating in “Bharat Bandh” According to a report in The Indian Express, Gujarat ministers met representatives of at least seven Rajput organisations in Gandhinagar and convinced them to refrain from participating in the “Bharat bandh” called to protest the release of the Bollywood film “Padmaavat” on Thursday. The meeting held with 15-odd leaders was chaired by minister for law and justice Bhupendrasinh Chudasma and minister of state for home Pradeepsinh Jadeja.
According to a report in The Indian Express, Gujarat ministers met representatives of at least seven Rajput organisations in Gandhinagar and convinced them to refrain from participating in the “Bharat bandh” called to protest the release of the Bollywood film “Padmaavat” on Thursday.
The meeting held with 15-odd leaders was chaired by minister for law and justice Bhupendrasinh Chudasma and minister of state for home Pradeepsinh Jadeja.
Suresh Prabhu reacts on Padmaavat protests, says such incidents tarnish India's image internationally Speaking to India Today in Davos, Union minister Suresh Prabhu said that the such incidents are condemnable and tarnish the image of India internationally. He said that such things sometimes gets blown up which is unfortunate.
Speaking to India Today in Davos, Union minister Suresh Prabhu said that the such incidents are condemnable and tarnish the image of India internationally.
He said that such things sometimes gets blown up which is unfortunate.
Meanwhile, as protesters go on rampage across parts of country, #IndiaWithPadmavat tops twitter trends
Multiplexes in 4 states won't screen film The Multiplex Association of India, which represents about 75 per cent of multiplex owners, said the film would not be screened in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Goa. “We have decided not to play the film in four states — Rajasthan, Gujarat, MP and Goa -- as the local management has told us that the law and order situation is not conducive,” Deepak Asher, president of the association, told PTI.
The Multiplex Association of India, which represents about 75 per cent of multiplex owners, said the film would not be screened in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Goa.
“We have decided not to play the film in four states — Rajasthan, Gujarat, MP and Goa -- as the local management has told us that the law and order situation is not conducive,” Deepak Asher, president of the association, told PTI.
Karni Sena turns violent in Sikar of Rajasthan, roadways bus put on fire A violent mob led by Karni Sena members burnt down a bus in Sikar district of Rajasthan, against the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's controversial period drama, Padmaavat. Protesters also held demonstrations on roads causing massive traffic snarls in the area. Windows of many roadways buses were also smashed by members of Karni Sena. Ram Gopal Jat/101Reporters
A violent mob led by Karni Sena members burnt down a bus in Sikar district of Rajasthan, against the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's controversial period drama, Padmaavat. Protesters also held demonstrations on roads causing massive traffic snarls in the area. Windows of many roadways buses were also smashed by members of Karni Sena.
Ram Gopal Jat/101Reporters
Violence saddening, but no one can stop anger from spilling on roads: Rajput Karni Sena chief
Protesters go on rampage in movie hall in Jammu Fringe group activists on Wednesday targeted a cinema hall breaking window panes and allegedly trying a burn a ticketing counter as a protest against the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama Padmaavat tomorrow.
Fringe group activists on Wednesday targeted a cinema hall breaking window panes and allegedly trying a burn a ticketing counter as a protest against the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama Padmaavat tomorrow.
As protests rage in parts of India, Thane cinemaplex to screen Padmaavat on all screens, all day Amid raging protests over the film Padmaavat, Thane's Viviana Mall will screen the controversial film on 13 of its 14 screens throughout tomorrow. According to mall management, this is unprecedented and no movie has received such blanket coverage. Multiplexes owners have deployed as much as four times the normal security force than usual. They have hired bouncers apart from the regular police deployment. Earlier in the day, few multiplexes in Mumbai and Thane, including Viviana mall and Korum Mall, had to cancel paid premiers of the film today, owing to security concerns. Debdutta Mohanty, 101Reporters
Amid raging protests over the film Padmaavat, Thane's Viviana Mall will screen the controversial film on 13 of its 14 screens throughout tomorrow. According to mall management, this is unprecedented and no movie has received such blanket coverage.
Multiplexes owners have deployed as much as four times the normal security force than usual. They have hired bouncers apart from the regular police deployment. Earlier in the day, few multiplexes in Mumbai and Thane, including Viviana mall and Korum Mall, had to cancel paid premiers of the film today, owing to security concerns.
Debdutta Mohanty, 101Reporters
Protest against Padmaavat in Gorakhpur Cinema halls and multiplexes in Yogi Adityanath's home turf appeared disinclined to exhibit Snajay Leela Bhansali's period drama Padmaavat as fringe groups continued to oppose its release. A large number of people belonging to the Akhil Bhartiya Kshatriya Samaj today held a protest before the district magistrate's office in Gorakhpur against the Bollywood film and also gave a memorandum to the district magistrate in this regard. Meanwhile, sources said that a cinema at city mall in Gorakhpur which was scheduled to screen the movie tomorrow had now decided not to show it. PTI
Cinema halls and multiplexes in Yogi Adityanath's home turf appeared disinclined to exhibit Snajay Leela Bhansali's period drama Padmaavat as fringe groups continued to oppose its release.
A large number of people belonging to the Akhil Bhartiya Kshatriya Samaj today held a protest before the district magistrate's office in Gorakhpur against the Bollywood film and also gave a memorandum to the district magistrate in this regard. Meanwhile, sources said that a cinema at city mall in Gorakhpur which was scheduled to screen the movie tomorrow had now decided not to show it.
PTI
Watch: Protesters attacked school bus in Gurugram while children were inside it
Haryana ADGP claims law and order situation under control Haryana Additional General of Police said, "We have issued directions to field units and additional police forces have been sent out with direction that law and order shall be maintained throughout the state. Maximum possible preventive arrangements will remain in place for tomorrow ahead of the release."
Haryana Additional General of Police said, "We have issued directions to field units and additional police forces have been sent out with direction that law and order shall be maintained throughout the state. Maximum possible preventive arrangements will remain in place for tomorrow ahead of the release."
Meanwhile in Madhya Pradesh... Members of Rashtravadi Pratap Sena Party, Rajput Samaj and Karni Sena protested near Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan's official residence. The protesters were seeking a ban on the movie.
Megha Gajbhiye, 101reporters.
Members of Rashtravadi Pratap Sena Party, Rajput Samaj and Karni Sena protested near Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan's official residence. The protesters were seeking a ban on the movie.
Gurugram Police detains 20 people after protesters attack school bus According to CNN-News 18, the Gurugram Police has detained 20 protesters after a mob stone-pelted a school bus. A video shows small children crouching under bus seats and crying out of fear.
According to CNN-News 18, the Gurugram Police has detained 20 protesters after a mob stone-pelted a school bus. A video shows small children crouching under bus seats and crying out of fear.
Video of GD Goenka bus in Bhondsi, Gurugram being attacked by goons protesting Padmaavat. The video reveals windows were broken with stones children can be heard crying. Video by Sat Singh
Video of GD Goenka bus in Bhondsi, Gurugram being attacked by goons protesting Padmaavat. The video reveals windows were broken with stones children can be heard crying.
Video by Sat Singh
Car torched in Bhopal by protestors against Padmaavat. Local police have informed that 4 people have been detained in the process and the situation is under control at the moment.
Sadiq Khan | 101 Reporters
Car torched in Bhopal by protestors against Padmaavat. Local police have informed that 4 people have been detained in the process and the situation is under control at the moment.
Times Now reports that several women, 60-70 in total in Chittor Fort, are protesting in front of the Jauhar temple, threatening to commit Jauhar if the film releases.
Times Now reports that several women, 60-70 in total in Chittor Fort, are protesting in front of the Jauhar temple, threatening to commit Jauhar if the film releases.
Karni Sena protestors set a Haryana roadways bus on fire at Bhondsi on release of Padmaavat in Gurugram. Sat Singh, 101reporters.com
Karni Sena protestors set a Haryana roadways bus on fire at Bhondsi on release of Padmaavat in Gurugram.
Sat Singh, 101reporters.com
Protestors torch buses, pelt stones in Sohna Road, Gurgaon, in protest of the release of Padmaavat.
Protestors torch buses, pelt stones in Sohna Road, Gurgaon, in protest of the release of Padmaavat.
Sat Singh, 101reporters
Theatres in MP, Gujarat and Rajasthan refuse to screen the film
“Exhibitors of MP, Gujarat and Rajasthan will not screen the film, so automatically the number of screens will go down drastically. We will take stock of the situation in every town, in ever theatre and take the decision whether we want to screen the film or not because there cannot be a general rule by each exhibitor,” said Prakash Chaphalkar, secretary, Multiplex Association of India, who firmly believes that the press reports were further igniting the situation.
“We are not armies, we don’t have guns, we can only inform the police. But minimum information in the press would help in releasing the film otherwise it fuels the situation. After all, one has to consider the safety of the society. After reading reports of threats that certain theatres will be burnt down, patrons are asking us that what kind of protection and security can we give to them.”
Meanwhile, there are 500 security personnel in addition to the police at Jaipur Lit Fest as several Karni Sena members claimed they will not allow Prasoon Joshi, the CBFC chief, to enter the premises. At the moment, everything seems to be under control.
Buses torched in protest against the release of Padmaavat in Ghaziabad in the wee hours on Thursday.
Rishabh Bharadwaj | 101reporters
Securit beefed up in Agra theatres showing Padmaavat. Police presence can be seen across the state.
Visuals of security personnel outside cinema halls in Agra. #Padmaavat pic.twitter.com/4Lr9geHcQN— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 25, 2018
#BREAKING -- #PadmaavatRow: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat tells #Padmaavat director Sanjay Leela Bhansali to refrain from showing his movie #Padmaavat #IWillSeePadmaavat— News18 (@CNNnews18) January 25, 2018
LIVE UPDATES: https://t.co/WzEicI8HTg pic.twitter.com/Rxhj7YEeY6
Protestors from different Hindu groups burnt the effigy of Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh.
Protest erupts in Haidergarh of Barabanki, in Uttar Pradesh. They also submitted a memorandum to the district official.
Sadiq Khan | 101 reporters
Protest erupts in Haidergarh of Barabanki, in Uttar Pradesh. They also submitted a memorandum to the district official.
Sadiq Khan | 101 reporters
Security being amped up in theatres in several parts of Mumbai
Visuals from Mumbai's Sion, security outside PVR cinemas. #Padmaavat pic.twitter.com/o0YbtDM6Gz— ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2018
Congress President Rahul Gandhi has hit out at the BJP after a school bus in Haryana's Gurugram was attacked by Karni Sena supporters over the release of 'Padmaavat' and accused the party's "hatred politics" for "setting the nation on fire".
"There will never be a cause big enough to justify violence against children. Violence and hatred are the weapons of the weak.
"The BJP's use of hatred and violence is setting our entire country on fire," Gandhi said in his tweet hours after a video of scared children crouching in the school bus targeted by hooligans protesting the Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie prompted nationwide outrage on Wednesday.
IANS
Police takes eight protestors in custody after they vandalised a bus in Ghaziabad. Meanwhile, Padmaavat won't be screened in Mathura.
Yogesh Bharadwaj, 101reporters
#BREAKING -- #PadmaavatRow: Advisory issued to all district police chiefs in UP to ensure peaceful screening of #Padmaavat. They have been asked to identify vulnerable points & act tough against anyone trying to disturb the peace. #IWillSeePadmaavat— News18 (@CNNnews18) January 25, 2018
LIVE:https://t.co/AzvTb6h5Cb
No screening of Padmaavat in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh today. Cinema owners have taken the decision in view of the protests. Meanwhile, four shows ran housefull yesterday at PVR Lucknow.
Saurabh Sharma | 101reporters
A fringe outfit in Kanpur on Wednesday announced a cash reward for anyone chopping off actor Deepika Padukone's nose amid the violence over release of multi-crore film Padmaavat.
"We have collected a bounty of crores of rupees from Kanpurites to be given as reward to anyone who will bring the chopped off nose of Deepika Padukone," fringe group Kanpur Kshatriya Mahasabha president Gajendra Singh Rajawat said.
PTI
#BREAKING -- #PadmaavatRow: No screening of #Padmaavat in Madhya Pradesh today #IWillSeePadmaavat pic.twitter.com/a69zCToR45— News18 (@CNNnews18) January 25, 2018
After facing numerous hurdles over the last many months, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much awaited period drama, Padmaavat will see release today.
But even as certain trade analysts and industry insiders are claiming that the movie will open to 75 percent occupancy, so far it’s not very clear in how many single-screen theatres or multiplexes the film is likely to be released as the cinema and multiplex owners have remained non-committal on the response to advance bookings. They also refused to comment on how many shows or number of days they are likely to exhibit Padmaavat.
“The bookings have not been what we had expected but it may pick up. We have to wait till the 25th or the 26th to see the reaction and after that only the public will throng the theatres. But in Mumbai there should be no problem,” said Cinema Owners and Exhibitors Association of India (COEAI) President Nitin Datar.
#BREAKING -- Big crackdown done as Delhi Police carried out preventive detentions of members of various Fringe groups who were planning to protest against #Padmaavat today. The state police didn't want to take any chances as ASEAN summit is on: Sources pic.twitter.com/hMDHTkvPmv— News18 (@CNNnews18) January 25, 2018
#UPDATE -- Hindu Sena President Vishnu Gupta has been put under preventive detention by Sarita Vihar Police: Sources #PadmaavatRow #IWillSeePadmaavat #Padmaavat pic.twitter.com/XJhjYbXOyV— News18 (@CNNnews18) January 25, 2018
According to Financial Express, MP govt has filed a second review petition to the Supreme Court seeking ban on Padmaavat.
Parents based in Gurugram are dropping their kids to school themselves due to fear of protests that happened yesterday
There is panic, if school bus can be attacked in Gurugram then can happen in Delhi also, even here there are cinema halls near schools, so have come to drop my child to school myself: Lalit, Parent. #Padmaavat pic.twitter.com/M4szQokwdH— ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2018
Expressing concern over violent protests against film Padmaavat, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said it is not good for the already "dwindling" economy of the country.
If the governments and the courts cannot ensure that a movie is "released and run safely", how will investments flow into the country, the chief minister questioned. "If all state govts, central govt and SC together cannot get one movie released and run safely, how can we expect investments to flow in? (sic)" Kejriwal tweeted. He said that such a situation where investments are discouraged is bad for job creation.
PTI
It's time for us to celebrate & see the film do wonders at box office. The best response is the one we can give to someone through the work we do. This time I am excited about the box office because it is going to be earth shattering: Deepika Padukone #Padmaavat pic.twitter.com/GeMArw39NL— ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2018
Prior to #Padmaavat I was nervous, because people know very less of my character (in the film). It's a very important film for me. It's tough to essay a role like this. I feel thankful & honored. We've done everything, it's time for people to decide what they feel.: Shahid Kapoor pic.twitter.com/yOXttVSS9O— ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2018
Udaipur ADM SC Sharma has issued an order stating that students in both Govt and private schools should not perform on the 'ghoomar' song during #RepublicDay celebrations. #Padmaavat #Rajasthan— ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2018
The threat to commit Jauhar by multiple women in Chittor Fort has fizzled out, reports Deccan Herald.
As tight security takes over the area, police has stopped tourists or any public from entering the fort area. The report reveals that this move came after several members of the Karni Sena tried to barge into the fort to protest and were stopped by the police.
At the moment, the fort looks deserted. This is also the second time in history that the fort will remain shut.
#Padmaavat has been through so much. To see it finally releasing & the reaction it is getting is extremely overwhelming. I am very excited for the release tomorrow. Big day for all of us. On behalf of entire crew we want to thank you for being so supportive: Deepika Padukone pic.twitter.com/HOq1HXBtxg— ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2018
In Bikaner, a Congress delegation led by Gopal Gehlot handed over a memorandum to district collector Anil Gupta demanding that the film should not be released in view of public sentiments. The memorandum is addressed to the president, Gupta said.
The Supreme Court had earlier paved the way for the all-India release of the controversial film and stayed notifications and orders issued by Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat — all ruled by the BJP — prohibiting exhibition of the film.
PTI
Amitabh Jain, a senior official of Inox Cinemas, said members of Multiplex Association of India from Rajasthan have decided to not screen the film in view of the prevailing law-and-order situation.
“Members of the association are not going to screen the movie in Rajasthan as there is a risk to multiplexes,” he said. Shree Rajput Karni Sena chief patron Lokendra Singh Kalvi sought to pin the blame for the protests and violence on Bhansali and insisted that a “Janta curfew” will be imposed on theatres screening the movie. “We are sorry for Rani Padmavati who, along with 16,000 other women, had committed Jauhar for protecting self-respect. Protests and violence were allowed to be created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali,” he said.
“Janta curfew will be imposed at any cost on cinema halls. I may be arrested and bullets may be fired but this cannot stop us,” Kalvi said and claimed that his outfit has support of cinema hall owners and film distributors. He claimed that Shiv Sena leaders had assured the Karni Sena of support on the issue in Maharashtra.
PTI
As protests against the period drama intensified, Rajasthan Home minister Gulab Chand Kataria said no theatre in the state is ready to screen the movie.
“No theatre in the state is ready to screen the film. In such circumstances, they (protesters) should also go for legal options from the view point of history and society and for the honour of the state.
“They should go to court again and present their logic to get relief,” Kataria said in Alwar, adding the protesters should not take law in hands. “It is our duty to maintain law and order and that we will do, but we have also requested the agitators that if they want to protest they have their right but they should do so in a democratic manner,” he said.
PTI
In the last 24 hours, Karni Sena members protesting the movie allegedly damaged two state roadways buses in Jaipur and blocked a road in the city's Kalwar area while, scores of activists were held in Mumbai and Nashik.
After the attack on a school bus by anti-Padmaavat protestors, some reputed schools in Gurgaon have decided to remain shut till Sunday in view of the violence over the controversial films release.
The schools which have decided to shut down till Sunday includes Pathways school, G D Goenka school, Shiv Nadar school and Delhi Public School.
Amid widespread protests against Padmaavat, the film's lead actor Ranveer Singh said today that he is proud to feature in a movie, the whole country can take pride in.
Ranveer, who will be essaying the character of Alauddin Khilji in the period drama opposite Deepika Padukone, who plays Queen Padmavati, took to Twitter to thank the praise coming his way, and said he is overwhelmed by Padmaavat.
"I saw 'Padmaavat' in 3D last night. I am so overwhelmed with the film at this point that words fail me. I feel immensely blessed.
"I am so proud of my team. Team 'Padmaavat' for the win! High tens and monster hugs to everyone. I am relieved and happy to the reactions to my performance. Thank you all for your kind and generous praise," he tweeted.
PTI
Five persons taken into custody by Gomti Nagar, Lucknow police station late last night for shouting slogans of 'Jai Bhawani' and 'Jai Ma Padmaavat' in in front of a multiplex.
Saurabh Sharma, 101reporters
Jaipur: Rajput Karni Sena calls for a massive protest today at 10am at Bawani Niketan College in Jaipur to carry out till Rajput Sabha Bhawan. Jaipur Karni Sena district President Deepender Singh Tamedia calls for the Rajput community to participate in Bharat Bandh today against release of Padmaavat.
Ram Gopal Jat. 101reporters
Law student tries to immolate self to register his protest against Padmaavat in Lucknow. Local sources claim he is out of danger now and has been discharged from the hospital. The student has been kept at police lines for observation, police said.
Saurabh Sharma, 101Reporters
Suraj Pal Amu appeals to peacefully boycott Padmaavat, says matter will only get resolved when PM Modi or Amit Shah will speak
A school bus was attacked, wouldn't have been able to forgive ourselves had a child got injured. I appeal to protest peacefully. It'll end only when PM, HM or Amit Shah come forward to speak. I appeal everyone to boycott #Padmaavat. It'll add to nation's dignity: Suraj Pal Amu pic.twitter.com/1U8ie5GfRU— ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2018
Amid a raging controversy over Padmaavat film, an administrative official in Udaipur has issued a circular to district education officers to not perform on the Ghoomar song of the period drama at cultural programmes on Republic Day.
Law & order situation in Haryana is bad for different reasons. In Gurgaon now one School bus has been attacked against release of film Padmavat. Appeal to people to believe in Censor Board & non violence but to show their anger when time comes to form Govt in Centre & States.— SHARAD YADAV (@SharadYadavMP) January 24, 2018
Haryana CM had earlier said seeing the public sentiments, that cinema halls should not screen the movie. But SC gave the order, SC order is binding & CM has said that those cinema halls who want to screen the movie will be provided security: Anil Vij,Haryana Minister#Padmaavat pic.twitter.com/BDuMHjAnNE— ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2018
Thane multiplexes that had cancelled paid premiere of Padmaavat at the last minute as a pre-emptive measure are now going ahead with night shows as no untoward incident took place during the day and the situation seems normal. Police security will remain at malls throughout the weekend.
Debdutta Mohanty/ 101 reporters
As soon as we came out of the school the bus was attacked. Even the police could not control them. The children somehow took cover inside the bus.: School staff on their school bus attacked by vandals in protest against release of #Padmavaat in Gurugram, #Haryana pic.twitter.com/4mebxa2jNB— ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2018
Video by Sat Singh/10reporters
If all state govts, central govt and SC together cannot get one movie released and run safely, how can we expect investments to flow in? Forget FDI, even local investors wud feel hesitant. Not gud for already dwindling economy. Bad for jobs— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 24, 2018
Height of complicity, prevarication &hypocracy: problems re Padmavat only in bjp states;they file in sc 2change its earlier order;ASG appears; vandalising goons deny Assn with any orgn; leaders say, arrest if guilty; nt a single leader arrested by state! How convenient!— Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) January 24, 2018
Vidoe by Ram Gopal Jat/101Reporters
According to a report in The Indian Express, Gujarat ministers met representatives of at least seven Rajput organisations in Gandhinagar and convinced them to refrain from participating in the “Bharat bandh” called to protest the release of the Bollywood film “Padmaavat” on Thursday.
The meeting held with 15-odd leaders was chaired by minister for law and justice Bhupendrasinh Chudasma and minister of state for home Pradeepsinh Jadeja.
Padmaavat expected to release across 5,000 screens globally
#Padmaavat as a "normal" release is expected to unfurl in more than 5000 screens Globally in all languages across 2D, 3D, Imax & Imax 3D screens 💪💞🔥💪💞🔥@deepikapadukone @shahidkapoor @RanveerOfficial— Girish Johar (@girishjohar) January 24, 2018
Ahead of the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's controversial magnum opus Padmaavat, violent protests and vandalism have been reported in certain areas. Even after the Supreme Court of India's strict orders to screen the film without any opposition, these protests have continued (although state-imposed bans have been rolled back).
Over 35 supporters of Karni Sena, protesting against Padmaavat have been detained in Mumbai, claims a Mumbai Police official, according to PTI.
According to news reports, a bench headed by the Chief Justice of India will hear a plea on Monday (29 January) asking for deletion of scenes from the film.
The advance booking for Padmaavat tickets have come to a halt. Provinces like Kosi, Simanchal and East Bihar won't screen the film, reports stated. The Jagran report also claims that the police is taking stringent measures to ensure law and order in the state is maintained. DGP PK Thakur has given instructions to reinforce patrolling in volatile areas where chances of unrest are high.
The film, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, is based on the saga of the historic 13th century battle between Maharaja Ratan Singh and his army of Mewar and Sultan Alauddin Khilji of Delhi. The film has been facing protests by the Karni Sena and other fringe groups over allegations that historical facts were distorted in the flick.
The Supreme Court has earlier paved the way for the all-India release of "Padmaavat" on January 25 and stayed notifications and orders issued by Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat -- all ruled by the BJP — prohibiting exhibition of the film in their states.
(With inputs from PTI)
Published Date: Jan 24, 2018 21:53 PM | Updated Date: Jan 25, 2018 07:02 AM