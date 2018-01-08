Padmavat: Akshay Kumar says makers 'have the right to release film whenever they want'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavat (erstwhile Padmavati) is hitting the theatres the same day as Padman, on 25 January, but Akshay Kumar is hopeful that both the movies do well in the holiday weekend.

Padmavati, which missed its December 1 release date due to controversy over its plot, has been finally given a go ahead by the censor board. The controversial film, which stars Deepika Padukone (as Rani Padmini), Ranveer Singh (as Sultan Allauddin Khilji) and Shahid Kapoor (as Maharawal Ratan Singh), will go head-to-head with Akshay Kumar's Padman releasing on the same weekend.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) recently gave U/A certification along with some modifications and suggested to change its title to Padmavat.

Asked about his reaction on the clash of the two films, Akshay said, "It is not about competition, it is a very big day, a big week, so all the films can come. Both the films can release on that day.

"Every film has the right to release whenever they (makers) want, and I am happy for them," he told reporters.

Akshay's Padman co-star, Sonam Kapoor said she would wait for an official announcement from the team of Padmavati.

Sonam said, "It is not announced officially, isn't it? If it is, it is good. There is a need for competition when it comes to films and (it is ) high time that the film releases. Good cinema is good cinema, I don't believe in competition."

The release date of Bhansali's magnum opus was confirmed by Taran Adarsh on Twitter. Viacom 18 is expected to release a statement soon.

Akshay and Sonam were promoting their film on Zee Marathi's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Ghe Panga Kar Danga.

With inputs from PTI.

Published Date: Jan 08, 2018 15:35 PM | Updated Date: Jan 08, 2018 15:35 PM