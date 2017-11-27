You are here:

Padman's new poster; Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatge's wedding revelry: Social Media Stalker's Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Akshay Kumar looks hopeful in new Padman poster

Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte... Here’s the new poster of #Padman... R Balki directs...26 Jan 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/vB35hh96MH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 27, 2017

Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Padman's new poster has been unveiled. The actor is going to essay the role of Arunachalam Muruganantham, the social entrepreneur. Diljit Dosanjh gears up to play hockey legend Sandeep Singh

Teaser poster of Sony Pictures Networks Productions’ next film based on hockey legend Sandeep Singh... Diljit Dosanjh to play title role... Directed by Shaad Ali... Produced by SPNP, Chitrangda Singh, Deepak Singh... First look out tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/HyWWm8JCSV — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 27, 2017

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming film will see him play the role of Indian hockey legend Sandeep Singh. The teaser poster of the film was released on Twitter.



Sagarika Ghatge looks pretty as a picture

Loving the green #mehendilove @anitadongre @vedhikaghotge A post shared by Sagarika (@sagarikaghatge) on Nov 26, 2017 at 3:20am PST

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan hosted another party for their friends. Ghatge wore a blue Anita Dongre number and paired it with traditional jewellery. Emily Ratajkowski watches the sunset

🌅 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Nov 25, 2017 at 3:20pm PST

Emily Ratajkowski is enjoying the sun while chilling on her yacht in the middle of the ocean. Dressed in a chic black swimsuit, the model-actress looks ready for a swim.

Kids love John Abraham

John Abraham, who was in Arunachal Pradesh, met some young fans while returning to Mumbai. The actor put out a video in which he is greeting the kids, as they cheer on.