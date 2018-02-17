You are here:

Padman to be made tax-free in Rajashthan, announces CM Vasundhara Raje

PTI

Feb,17 2018 11:15 56 IST

Jaipur: Akshay Kumar's latest release Padman, which creates awareness about menstrual hygiene, will be made tax-free in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje announced on 16 February.

Akshay Kumar in a still from Padman/Image from Twitter.

Raje said she wants maximum number of women to see the film so that the message on sanitary hygiene can spread.

She also announced that sanitary pad machines will be installed in various schools and colleges in the rural areas in the state.

Directed by R Balki, Padman also features Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in pivotal roles.

The movie is based on the real-life story of Tamil Nadu-based social activist Arunachalam Muruganantham, who revolutionised the concept of menstrual hygiene in rural India by creating a low-cost sanitary napkins machine.

Published Date: Feb 17, 2018 11:15 AM | Updated Date: Feb 17, 2018 11:15 AM

