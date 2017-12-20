Padman song 'Aaj Se Teri' shows Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte in a life of happy domesticity

Ever since the release of its trailer, Akshay Kumar starrer Padman has become one of the most anticipated films of 2018. Now, the makers have released 'Aaj Se Teri', the first song from the film which features Kumar and Radhika Apte.

Amit Trivedi's melodious composition breathes life into lyricist Kausar Munir's words. Sung by Arijit Singh, the song gives us a window into Kumar and Apte's marriage, which is as harmonious as it gets. Set in rural India, the song captures Apte living a life of complete domesticity, which is made more comfortable with an incisive Kumar and his innovations. Kumar, who plays the role of social entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham, sets the pace of the story right, as he plays the perfect husband to Apte in the song.

Revolving around the real-life achievements Muruganantham , who is noted for creating low cost sanitary napkins for women, Padman also stars Sonam Kapoor. She makes a brief appearance in the song towards the end, which marks the beginning of Kumar's crusade against the social stigma attached to menstruation.

Padman is an adaptation of a short story written by Twinkle Khanna in her second book The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad. The film is jointly produced by Kumar's Grazing Goat Pictures, Twinkle Khanna's Mrs Funnybones Films and Balki, Gauri Shinde's Hope Productions. Padman is slated for a 26 January release.

Listen to the song here: