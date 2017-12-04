Padman new poster released; Bharti Singh gets married: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Padman's new poster

A new poster for Padman just released and it has Akshay Kumar take the centerstage as he plays with foam from soap. A toilet paper roll and towels in the backdrop tie the poster closely to the theme of the movie which revolves around female health and sanitation. Padman is produced by Kumar's wife Twinkle Khanna and is all set to release on 26 January, 2018.

Inside Bharti Singh's wedding

Finally hitched! ❤️ #gothitched #bhartikibaraat #bhartiwedshhaarsh A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen) on Dec 3, 2017 at 6:51am PST

Hum hai rahi pyaar ke ❤️ Happily Married #bhartikibaraat #bhartiwedshhaarsh A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen) on Dec 3, 2017 at 8:34am PST

Haa tujhse shaadi karungi @haarshlimbachiyaa30 #bhartikibaraat #bhartiwedshhaarsh #poolparty A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen) on Dec 1, 2017 at 9:17pm PST

Thank you so much @ritasondagar and team for the wonderful Mehendi.... Mehendi is a very important aspect of marriage and you've made all of us really happy with your beautiful and intricate designs #mehendi #weddingdiaries #bhartikibaraat #bhartiwedshhaarsh #lessthan24hours A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen) on Dec 2, 2017 at 2:20pm PST

Comedy Queen Bharti Singh finally got married in the event that was touted as Bharti Ki Baraat and the comedienne took to her social media profiles to share all the updates. Singh tied the knot with Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Kaley Cuoco's teary proposal

Still crying every part of this night has been perfection just like you @mrtankcook I love you forever! A post shared by @normancook on Nov 30, 2017 at 9:29pm PST

Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco got engaged in what looked like the most heartfelt and genuine proposal we've seen in a while. The actor took to her Instagram profile and shared a video of herself in what seems like moments after (her to-be-husband) Norman Cook popped the question. Barely able to contain her self, a weeping Cuoco accepted the proposal and we all lived happily ever after. We're not crying. You're crying.

Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Karan Johar at another Ambani party

three’s company ✨ A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Dec 3, 2017 at 11:08am PST

Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Karan Johar gave us major friendship goals at Mukesh Ambani's party as the three BFF's posed for the shutterbugs. All three celebrities took to their Instagram handles to share the same photograph in which they closely resembled a revamped version of Charlie's Angels.

Varun Dhawan's dramatic entry at the Star Screen Awards

About last night. I love performing live and feed off the audiences energy . Moving 70 feet in the air was incredible. Thank you to entire harness team for keep me safe #donttrythis. A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Dec 3, 2017 at 8:41pm PST

Varun Dhawan gave a banging performance at the recently concluded Star Screen Awards and the actor's entry was nothing short of dramatic. Entering on a massive, shiny disco ball, the actor posted a collage of himself during the risque performance as the crowd went wild. Dhawan also performed with Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit at the same event.

Katrina Kaif's Vogue photoshoot

Playing up with @vogueindia @signe_vilstrup @Anaitashroffadajania A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Dec 3, 2017 at 11:12pm PST

vogueindia @signe_vilstrup @anaitashroffadajania A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Dec 3, 2017 at 11:14pm PST

Just a little bit of posing for@vogueindia @signe_vilstrup @anaitashroffadajania A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Dec 3, 2017 at 11:23pm PST

Katrina Kaif just had a sizzling photoshoot with Vogue and the actor shared some snaps from the same on her Instagram account. A very sultry looking Kaif is seen posing glamourously in the photographs.