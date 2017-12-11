Padman new poster; Katrina Kaif chills with Salman's nephew: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Varun Dhawan behind-the-scenes in October

#OCTOBER. Shooting in Manali was one of the best shooting experiences I have ever had. @banita.sandhu I miss you and the dog see you soon. April 13 th #Octoberiscoming A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Dec 9, 2017 at 11:12pm PST

Varun Dhawan recently took to Instagram and shared some stills from his upcoming film October, in which the Judwaa 2 star will be seen opposite debutante Banita Sandhu. A chunk of the film was shot in Manali and Dhawan is seen reminiscing his time spent there in the snap.

Sagarika Ghatge, Zaheer Khan's honeymoon snaps

Thrilled to have completed our first dive . See the happy faces 🌊 @zaheer_khan34 A post shared by Sagarika (@sagarikaghatge) on Dec 8, 2017 at 2:42am PST

Finally here 😊 😌 @ayadamaldivesresort A post shared by Sagarika (@sagarikaghatge) on Dec 7, 2017 at 1:30am PST

Loving the vibe 😍 A post shared by Sagarika (@sagarikaghatge) on Dec 10, 2017 at 3:37am PST

Decided to 🚲 instead @discoversoneva #islandlife #sonevajani A post shared by Sagarika (@sagarikaghatge) on Dec 10, 2017 at 10:14pm PST

Mrs enjoying the setting sun A post shared by Zaheer Khan (@zaheer_khan34) on Dec 8, 2017 at 5:03am PST

All the trainers @prosport_fit here’s the most dedicated trainee of yours . A post shared by Zaheer Khan (@zaheer_khan34) on Dec 9, 2017 at 3:44am PST

Perfect paradise @discoversoneva A post shared by Zaheer Khan (@zaheer_khan34) on Dec 10, 2017 at 7:42am PST

Newly wed stars Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan are on their honeymoon in the Maldives and the pair are giving us major envy. Sharing stunning snapshots of each other and the gorgeous scenery, their photos have us wishing we were out vacationing as well!

Katrina Kaif with Salman Khan's little nephew

Ahil’s date at Adira’s party @katrinakaif 😘 A post shared by Arpita Khan Sharma (@arpitakhansharma) on Dec 10, 2017 at 12:42am PST

Rani Mukjerji recently hosted a birthday bash for her daughter Adira's second birthday, and the toddler's celebration saw the who's who of Bollywood in attendance. One such attendee was Tiger Zinda Hai actor Katrina Kaif who was captured on camera with Salman Khan's nephew Ahil. Arpita Khan (Ahil's mother) shared an adorable video of Kaif and Ahil as they enjoyed themselves on a children's ride together.

Padman's new poster

A new poster for the Akshay Kumar-Sonam Kapoor-Radhika Apte starrer Padman has been released, and this one sees Kumar holding up a sanitary napkin in his hand — the premise on which the film is based. All set for a 26 January release, Padman brings to the fore the major issue of menstrual hygiene.