Padman new poster; Katrina Kaif chills with Salman's nephew: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?
Very little, right?
And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.
We stalk, you read. Deal?
Varun Dhawan behind-the-scenes in October
Varun Dhawan recently took to Instagram and shared some stills from his upcoming film October, in which the Judwaa 2 star will be seen opposite debutante Banita Sandhu. A chunk of the film was shot in Manali and Dhawan is seen reminiscing his time spent there in the snap.
Sagarika Ghatge, Zaheer Khan's honeymoon snaps
Thrilled to have completed our first dive . See the happy faces 🌊 @zaheer_khan34 A post shared by Sagarika (@sagarikaghatge) on
Loving the vibe 😍 A post shared by Sagarika (@sagarikaghatge) on
Mrs enjoying the setting sun A post shared by Zaheer Khan (@zaheer_khan34) on
Perfect paradise @discoversoneva A post shared by Zaheer Khan (@zaheer_khan34) on
Newly wed stars Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan are on their honeymoon in the Maldives and the pair are giving us major envy. Sharing stunning snapshots of each other and the gorgeous scenery, their photos have us wishing we were out vacationing as well!
Katrina Kaif with Salman Khan's little nephew
Ahil’s date at Adira’s party @katrinakaif 😘 A post shared by Arpita Khan Sharma (@arpitakhansharma) on
Rani Mukjerji recently hosted a birthday bash for her daughter Adira's second birthday, and the toddler's celebration saw the who's who of Bollywood in attendance. One such attendee was Tiger Zinda Hai actor Katrina Kaif who was captured on camera with Salman Khan's nephew Ahil. Arpita Khan (Ahil's mother) shared an adorable video of Kaif and Ahil as they enjoyed themselves on a children's ride together.
Padman's new poster
#PadManTalks : This pad giving woman two months extra life. Find out how... #PadMan, this Republic Day, 26.01.18 @PadManTheFilm @sonamakapoor @radhika_apte @mrsfunnybones @SonyPicsIndia @kriarj #RBalki pic.twitter.com/JL53GtAMUN — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 11, 2017
A new poster for the Akshay Kumar-Sonam Kapoor-Radhika Apte starrer Padman has been released, and this one sees Kumar holding up a sanitary napkin in his hand — the premise on which the film is based. All set for a 26 January release, Padman brings to the fore the major issue of menstrual hygiene.