Padman first look; Tiger Zinda Hai song glimpse: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?
Very little, right?
And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.
We stalk, you read. Deal?
Tiger Zinda Hai first look of song 'Swag Se Karenge Sabka Swagat'
Tiger & Zoya are back after 5 years, with oodles of #Swag😎 @BeingSalmanKhan | #KatrinaKaif | @aliabbaszafar | @TigerZindaHai pic.twitter.com/anllprwBRk
— Yash Raj Films (@yrf) November 15, 2017
The first look of Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai's song 'Swag Se Karenge Sabka Swagat' was unveiled recently and it sent the Twitterverse in a tizzy. Both Salman and Kaif sizzle in the glimpse of the song that was shared as they turned up the heat and left fans waiting for more. Tiger Zinda Hai is all set to hit the cinemas on 22 December, and is touted as a sequel to the 2012 movie Ek Tha Tiger, which starred the same actors in the lead.
Kylie Kwong with fiance after same sex marriage referendum passes in Australia
This image was taken about an hour after I proposed to my beautiful @nellartist in late January 2015. Our dear friend #SaskiaHavekes @grandiflora_sydney made both of us THE most gorgeous necklaces for this moment, like a Hawaiian 'lei' - rustic sandalwood beads adorned with 'Everlasting' flowers and freshly cut, sweetly scented 'Tuberoses'. #SaskiaHavekes also fashioned THE sweetest, most delicate 'symbolic' ring for me so I had this to offer @nellartist in this profound moment of ritual in our, at that stage, 9 year relationship. Again, she decorated this ring in Everlastings which of course we still have and cherish. Not so long after Nell and I got together in 2006, my Mum who adores @nellartist gave Nell her own mother's antique ring ( which Nell would love as her 'wedding ring' ). My Pau Pau ( grandmother ) would have LOVED @nellartist as much as my father would have, because like my Mum, they would have been able to immediately sense how deeply content and happy I am because of Nell in my life. Today we are one step closer to #marriageequality in this country after Australia voted 'YES' in support of 'same sex marriage'. THANK YOU Australia, to EVERYONE who made this happen! Speaking directly from my heart and own life long personal experience as a gay person, ( I 'came out' to my family when I was 19, boy-oh-boy that was such a hard and very, very complex time ... but ultimately ended in the greatest happiness for all and the most True Connections we had ever felt as a family ) you must never ever underestimate the deeply positive emotional, mental, physical, social and spiritual effect your acknowledgment will have on so so so so so many and therefore on our society as a whole. This is one of the most enormous steps toward the Light ☀️in this country. @nellartist and I are SOOOOOOOOO HAPPPPPPPYYYY! 💚💚💚⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️ A post shared by kylie_kwong (@kylie_kwong) on
Australian television chef Kylie Kwong took to Instagram to celebrate the passing of the 'same-sex marriage referendum' in Australia by sharing a picture with her fiance Nell, to whom she proposed back in January 2015. In a long, heartfelt caption, the celebrity chef thanked various people, expressed her love for her future wife, and commended the citizens of Australia on the decision.
Padman first look
Such a pleasure working with the indomitable Akshay Kumar. He was the perfect person to play the role of #Padman and has brought a sense of humour and love to the film. Of course none of these would have been possible without the humble visionary #Rbalki 🙌 @PadManTheFilm pic.twitter.com/PxkBkebZNg
— Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) November 15, 2017
Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte... Check out their look from #Padman... Costars Sonam Kapoor... R Balki directs...26 Jan 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/kNWoK5GrjA — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 15, 2017
The first look from the Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte film Padman was recently revealed and it has us super excited for the upcoming film. Directed by R Balki, the movie is based on Arunachalam Muruganantham, a social entrepreneur who did groundbreaking work on low-cost sanitary napkins. Both Kapoor and Apte are seen posing with their co-star (Kumar) and the photographs give us a good look into what we can expect from the movie.
Soha Ali Khan gives a glimpse of daughter Inaaya
Soha Ali Khan shared the first photograph of her daugther Inaaya's face on Children's Day (14 November) this year and the little munchkin is too adorable for words. Smiling serenely at the camera, baby Inaaya looks as content as one can be and gives the other Pataudi baby (precious Taimur) stiff competition in terms of cuteness.
Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt's ad
Stop littering and save our world. Had to go the moon to make this point#DuniyaHogaClean @aliaa08 @CleanCityPune. https://t.co/IkBBTq6wcH — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) November 15, 2017
Our favourite Badrinath Ki Dulhania jodi (couple) Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan recently shot an advertisement together that advocated the much needed social message of cleanliness and littering. The actors are seen wearing spacesuits in the ad as they are meant to be on the moon. Bhatt is seen reprimanding Dhawan for littering and a strong message was driven home to the viewers (hopefully).