Padman first look; Tiger Zinda Hai song glimpse: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Tiger Zinda Hai first look of song 'Swag Se Karenge Sabka Swagat'

The first look of Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai's song 'Swag Se Karenge Sabka Swagat' was unveiled recently and it sent the Twitterverse in a tizzy. Both Salman and Kaif sizzle in the glimpse of the song that was shared as they turned up the heat and left fans waiting for more. Tiger Zinda Hai is all set to hit the cinemas on 22 December, and is touted as a sequel to the 2012 movie Ek Tha Tiger, which starred the same actors in the lead.

Kylie Kwong with fiance after same sex marriage referendum passes in Australia

Australian television chef Kylie Kwong took to Instagram to celebrate the passing of the 'same-sex marriage referendum' in Australia by sharing a picture with her fiance Nell, to whom she proposed back in January 2015. In a long, heartfelt caption, the celebrity chef thanked various people, expressed her love for her future wife, and commended the citizens of Australia on the decision.

Padman first look

Such a pleasure working with the indomitable Akshay Kumar. He was the perfect person to play the role of #Padman and has brought a sense of humour and love to the film. Of course none of these would have been possible without the humble visionary #Rbalki 🙌 @PadManTheFilm pic.twitter.com/PxkBkebZNg — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) November 15, 2017

Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte... Check out their look from #Padman... Costars Sonam Kapoor... R Balki directs...26 Jan 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/kNWoK5GrjA — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 15, 2017

The first look from the Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte film Padman was recently revealed and it has us super excited for the upcoming film. Directed by R Balki, the movie is based on Arunachalam Muruganantham, a social entrepreneur who did groundbreaking work on low-cost sanitary napkins. Both Kapoor and Apte are seen posing with their co-star (Kumar) and the photographs give us a good look into what we can expect from the movie.

Soha Ali Khan gives a glimpse of daughter Inaaya

Wishing all the children everywhere a very happy children’s day. May your innocence continue to inspire us to be better people #happychildrensday A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Nov 14, 2017 at 1:41am PST

Soha Ali Khan shared the first photograph of her daugther Inaaya's face on Children's Day (14 November) this year and the little munchkin is too adorable for words. Smiling serenely at the camera, baby Inaaya looks as content as one can be and gives the other Pataudi baby (precious Taimur) stiff competition in terms of cuteness.

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt's ad

Stop littering and save our world. Had to go the moon to make this point#DuniyaHogaClean @aliaa08 @CleanCityPune. https://t.co/IkBBTq6wcH — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) November 15, 2017

Our favourite Badrinath Ki Dulhania jodi (couple) Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan recently shot an advertisement together that advocated the much needed social message of cleanliness and littering. The actors are seen wearing spacesuits in the ad as they are meant to be on the moon. Bhatt is seen reprimanding Dhawan for littering and a strong message was driven home to the viewers (hopefully).