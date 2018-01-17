Padman: Akshay Kumar reaches into his bag of tricks in this behind the scenes video

With Padman just eight days away from its release date, the excitement around the film is only increasing. In the run up to the big day, the makers have released a behind the scenes video, in which Akshay Kumar — who is said to be a serial prankster — repeatedly troubles the cast and crew of the film with his tricks.

Named Prank Man, the video shows Akshay, as he goes around hiding people's phones, locking someone up and playing cricket on the sets. Radhika Apte, who plays his wife in the R Balki-directed move, seems to be at the receiving end of most of pranks. Sonam Kapoor, who plays an activist in the film, is also not spared by Akshay.

The cast and crew members are seen having a blast on the sets of the film, which is inspired by the real life achievements of Arunachalam Muruganantham, a social entrepreneur. Muruganantham is credited with making sanitary napkins accessible for women in the rural areas of India by inventing a low-cost pad-making machine.

The film is going to release along with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much awaited magnum opus Padmaavat (erstwhile Padmavati), which stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.

Watch the video here:

Published Date: Jan 17, 2018 13:27 PM | Updated Date: Jan 17, 2018 13:27 PM