Padmaavat: Will Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ranveer Singh promote upcoming film on India's Next Superstar

After Kangana Ranaut appeared as a celebrity judge on India’s Next Superstar and in the process, hopefully burying the hatchet with Karan Johar who is one of the judges, next in line seems to be Sanjay Leela Bhansali who is finally prepped to release his embattled movie Padmaavat on 25 January.

DNA reports that the Padmavat stars, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor, will promote the film ahead of its much awaited release. The same report states that Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Leela Bhansali may appear on Karan Johar's talent hunt show as celebrity judges next week. The show is about scouting superstars among people who have no connections in the industry and Ranveer epitomises that. So, he has been invited and the makers are keen on having Bhansali too as it will be interesting to see him and his self-confessed fan Johar on the same platform.

Padmaavat also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Jim Sarbh. It is co-produced by Bhansali and Vicaom 18 Motion Pictures. It will release along with R Balki's social drama Padman, starring Akshay Kumar and co-produced by his wife Twinkle Khanna, Sony Pictures, KriArj Entertainment and Hope Productions, co-owned by Balki and his wife Gauri Shinde.

Published Date: Jan 17, 2018 12:01 PM | Updated Date: Jan 17, 2018 12:01 PM