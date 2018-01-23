Padmaavat: Trade analysts, distributors expect over 65 percent occupancy on release despite controversies

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmaavat is finally ready to hit cinema screens in an all-India release on 25 January. The movie has courted controversy ever since the shooting for it commenced and after facing numerous hurdles; the multi-starrer will finally see the light of day.

Despite facing one obstacle after the other (including the wrath of fringe groups and state governments alike), according to some film distributors — the movie is likely to see between a 65-75 percent occupancy rate upon its release. The advance-booking for the film seems to show that the wind is blowing is Bhansali's direction.

"There is a strong buzz about the film. The response for advance booking is good. At the moment, select shows are open and going by that, the occupancy in the theaters should be over 65 percent. The cinema houses, too, seem ready with the security plan," said trade analyst Girish Wankhede, according to a DNA report.

Exhibitor and distributor, Akshaye Rathi, hopes that the movie will open to 75 percent occupancy as the film is being screened in over 4,000 screens across India.

"The momentum built up by Tiger Zinda Hai will be carried forward by Padmaavat when it comes out on 25 January. After the Supreme Court’s decision to lift the ban in Rajasthan and the other states, the advance bookings have started off tremendously and there is a great amount of anticipation for the film. The buzz and the bookings have been unprecedented till now and I am sure Padmaavat will open very well. Even though the protests continue, I am sure legitimate businesses will screen the film and will have enough security to ensure smooth screening of the film. We all have faith in the law enforcement agencies and are hopeful the situation will be taken care of," said Rathi, according to a Bollywood Life report.

Published Date: Jan 23, 2018 12:24 PM | Updated Date: Jan 23, 2018 12:24 PM