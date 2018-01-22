Padmaavat: To understand Rajput pride and valour, one must watch the film, says senior lawyer Abha Singh

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming magnum opus Padmaavat is all set to hit the screens on 25 January after a slew of protests from across the country. Fringe groups like the Rajput Karni Sena have now taken to streets vandalising and burning public property as they set on the rampage claiming Bhansali's film shouldn't be released. They claim the film depicts the 13th century Rajput queen Padmini in a bad light and disrespects Rajput pride, valour and courage.

While the Rajputs seem to have a bone to pick with the film and the makers on the grounds of "inaccurate" depiction of their culture, senior lawyer Abha Singh has a contrary viewpoint. According to a recent video statement, Singh is completely enamoured by the film and recommends everyone to watch it.

Here's her complete statement, as transcribed from the video message:

"I am a lawyer and former bureaucrat and I am a Rajput by birth. After watching Padmaavat, I was reminded of the pride, valour and courage — the principles every Rajput lives by. Through this movie, I proudly relived the history of my community. This movie has highlighted and praised their courage. And to understand a Rajput's pride, valour and courage, one must watch Padmaavat. I am surprised as to how a group has spread rumour about this movie and has maligned it. There is not a single dialogue or scene in the movie that disrespects Rajput women or Queen Padmini. This movie must be screened across the world to showcase how Rajput women have sacrificed themselves to safeguard the honour of their husbands and kingdoms. The movie also shows how one Rajput king bravely faced the enemy in the battlefield, even though he was gravely injured. This picture depicts the brave history of the Rajputs. After watching this film, my chest swells with pride that my ancestors were such strong-willed people. India's constitution gives every citizen the right to freedom and expression. And this film exercises that right and the makers of the film have fuill right to release it. Padmaavat doesm't disrespect women in any form. On the contrary, the way the movie has respectfully portrayed them as pillars of strength and honour, the director definitely deserves an applause."

Padmaavat (the film) is based on the epic Padmavat written by the 16th century Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi. The poem chronicles the life and times of queen Padmini who chose self-immolation over falling prey to the evil clutches of the invader and ruler of Delhi Sultanate Alauddin Khilji. The film stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles.

