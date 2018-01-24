Padmaavat to be screened in Rajasthan High Court, security measures to be put in place in court

Jodhpur: A screening of Padmaavat will be held in the Rajasthan High Court after the controversial film's director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is seeking the quashing of an FIR against the movie, agreed to it.

Bhansali's counsel, however, requested that adequate security measures should be put in place during screening of the film in the court.

Acting on the plea, Justice Sandeep Mehta directed the government to ensure adequate security measures for the screening.

During the last hearing, the court had ordered for arranging a screening of the film before arriving at any conclusion on the allegations that the movie distorts historical facts.

Bhansali's counsel Nishant Bora said that they were ready to arrange the screening of the film in the court. However, he expressed apprehension over the possibility of law and order disturbance.

The court then directed the public prosecutor to arrange for adequate security. The public prosecutor sought time to arrange for security.

Mehta adjourned the hearing for the case till 2 February.

The court will then decide the date for the screening of the film.

The case pertains to an FIR filed by two persons named Virendra Singh and Nagpal Singh with Deedwana police in March last year, alleging that the film has distorted historical facts and hurt the image of queen Padmavati.

Challenging the FIR, Bhansali had moved the court to get it quashed.

The high court had then stayed the FIR, but had allowed the investigation in the matter to continue.

The Supreme Court had earlier paved the way for the all-India release of Padmaavat on 25 January and stayed notifications and orders issued by Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat — all ruled by the BJP — prohibiting exhibition of the film in their states.

The apex court had also restrained other states from issuing any such notification or orders banning the screening of the movie.

Published Date: Jan 24, 2018 08:03 AM | Updated Date: Jan 24, 2018 08:03 AM