Padmaavat: Swara Bhasker's open letter to Sanjay Leela Bhansali gets reply from Ram-Leela co-writers

FP Staff

Jan,29 2018 16:30 58 IST

Swara Bhasker's scathing open letter to Padmaavat director Sanjay Leela Bhansali was bound to create a whirlwind of opinions and open floodgates of debates. While many are agree with what Bhasker wrote in her article on the website TheWire.in, others have pointed out holes in her arguments.

One such counter comes from the writer-lyricist duo Siddharth-Garima, who penned the lyrics and dialogues, and wrote the screenplay for Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.

The open letter, titled An Open Letter to all Vaginas, begins with the dictionary definition of feminism, and goes onto comment on how feminism as a concept is perceived in modern day Bollywood films.

The writer-lyricist duo ask Swara Bhasker, "When you took your whole family and cook for the film, didn't you know it is going to end with a jauhar? Why act so surprised?"

They hit back at Bhasker's arguments by saying that jauhar was Rani Padmini's choice. "It was Padmavati's choice and free will to not give herself up to Khilji. The question about life after rape does not arise. She, out of her free will, chose to embrace the fire rather than the tyrannical Alauddin. How is that any less empowering?"

You can read the full letter here.

Swara Bhasker and Sanjay Leela Bhansali/Image from Twitter.

Meanwhile, Twitter was ablaze with arguments and opinions in the aftermath of Bhasker's open letter. Many were fixatated on the word 'vagina', and Bhasker took to Twitter to express her displeasure.

Arguments over the use of the word grew further with tweets like these. Twitter disagreed with a lot of points raised by Bhasker.

Many also came out in support of Bhasker's viewpoints.

Published Date: Jan 29, 2018 16:30 PM | Updated Date: Jan 29, 2018 17:14 PM

