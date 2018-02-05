Padmaavat: Special screening for Jodhpur HC judge, first time after Rajasthan govt declared ban on film

Jaipur: Jodhpur will become the first city in Rajasthan to allow a special screening of controversial period drama Padmaavat, in the state on Monday (5 February).

It will be a special screening for an audience of four, comprising High Court judge Justice Sandeep Mehta and staff members.

The screening was being held following a petition filed by Padmaavat director Sanjay Leela Bhansali to quash an FIR filed against him and actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at Deedwana police station in March 2017.

The FIR was lodged by two persons, Virendra Singh and Nagpal Singh, who alleged that the film distorted "historical facts" and "hurt the image of Rani Padmini".

Justice Mehta had observed: "This court is of the firm opinion that the screening of the movie is essential for securing the ends of justice."

The petitioner gave his consent to screen the film for the court, and Justice Mehta ordered it to be held on Monday.

The period drama would be screened in Inox Mall in Jodhpur at 8 pm under high security. A special password has been given to the hall owners to make sure that there is only one show organised for the film. A hundred police personnel has been deputed in and around the cinema hall.

Lokendra Singh Kalvi, the founder of Shree Rajput Karni Sena, told IANS that the administration called him to ensure whether his group was comfortable with the screening.

"We have no issues with the screening of the film for legal reasons and there will be no problem from our side," he said.

Published Date: Feb 05, 2018 14:21 PM | Updated Date: Feb 05, 2018 14:21 PM