Padmaavat controversy LIVE: Contempt petition filed against 4 states in SC, Delhi HC refuses to hear plea against film

Latest update: Even as protest against Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat rages on in various parts of the country, the Delhi High Court refused to entertain pleas against the movie. Contempt pleas against four states have also been filed in the Supreme Court.

A fringe outfit in Kanpur on Wednesday announced a cash reward for anyone chopping off actor Deepika Padukone's nose amid the violence over release of multi-crore film Padmaavat.

"We have collected a bounty of crores of rupees from Kanpurites to be given as reward to anyone who will bring the chopped off nose of Deepika Padukone," fringe group Kanpur Kshatriya Mahasabha president Gajendra Singh Rajawat said.

Big crackdown done as Delhi Police carried out preventive detentions of members of various Fringe groups who were planning to protest against #Padmaavat today. The state police didn't want to take any chances as ASEAN summit is on.

After the attack on a school bus by anti-Padmaavat protestors, some reputed schools in Gurugram have decided to remain shut till Sunday in view of the violence over the controversial film's release.

The schools which have decided to shut down till Sunday includes Pathways school, GD Goenka school, Shiv Nadar school and Delhi Public School.

The management of the schools confirmed that they would close down as a precaution despite the district administration and the Gurugram police assuring adequate security.

Around 25 students of GD Goenka World School were on their way home when a group of around 60 activists, believed to be members of a fringe group, attacked the bus with bamboo sticks asking the driver to stop the vehicle.

"We do not want to take any risk with the life of students. Protection of students outside and inside is our prime concern," a school teacher told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

"If the violators can attack school buses and Haryana roadways buses openly despite prohibitory orders and tight security arrangements of the Gurugram Police," the teacher said, adding, "We cannot take a chance and have decided to close down."

The teacher said that a total of six schools have taken the decision to remain shut.

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh, in an appeal, said the public transport system of the city should not be disturbed.

"Some people and groups want rioting in the district but we appeal to residents and groups not to violate law and order situation and Section 144 is already imposed in the city," Singh told PTI.

"Everyone has the right to protest but in a peaceful way. Violation of law and order is not allowed. The situation is peaceful in Gurugram and all colleges, schools, offices will remain open on Thursday," he added.

The Gurugram police have arrested 20 people for allegedly violating prohibitory orders, a senior official said.

Gurugram police along with 550 additional forces including local police stations teams have been deployed in the city's major areas including multiplexes, Commissioner of Police Sandeep Khairwar said.

"All Gurugram malls have been directed to tighten their internal security. I along with other senior officers are monitoring the security arrangements in their respective zones," he said.

"The Gurugram Police is on a high alert and various teams are ready to respond quickly in case of any untoward incident," Khairawar said.

