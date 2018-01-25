According to a report in The Indian Express, Gujaratministers met representatives of at least seven Rajput organisations in Gandhinagar and convinced them to refrain from participating in the “Bharat bandh” called to protest the release of the Bollywood film “Padmaavat” on Thursday.
The meeting held with 15-odd leaders was chaired by minister for law and justice Bhupendrasinh Chudasma and minister of state for home Pradeepsinh Jadeja.
Supreme Court to hear petitions against Padmaavat on Monday
According to CNN-News18, two pleas have been filed to seek contempt action against Karni Sena.
Team 101 Reporters
Hindu Yuva Vahini members sit on dharna in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur
- Sadiq Khan/101 Reporters
Unidentified person set a Haryana Roadways bus afire late night in Hisar district on Wednesday. The bus was parked near the parking entry. Roadways GM visited the sight and inquiry has been ordered into the matter. The bus belongs to Yamunanagar Depot.
Sat Singh/101reporters
According to an India Today report, a car that was torched yesterday in Bihar actually belonged to a fellow Karni Sena protestor.
Fresh plea against Padmaavat filed in courts seeking deletion of scenes from the film
A lawyer, who failed in his twin attempts in the Supreme Court in getting Deepika Padukone-starrer stalled from being released, filed his third petition against the film on the eve of its all-India release and mentioned it before a bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra today.
The bench, also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, agreed to hear the fresh plea on January 29.
Lawyer M L Sharma, in the fresh plea, has referred to the top court order of November 20 last year on his earlier plea, ordering expunction of certain details about the movie from his petition on the ground that the contents may create "disharmony".
PTI
Congress leader Digvijay Singh says films which hurt sentiments of religion or caste should not be made.
Protest in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh by Hindu Dharmrakshak Sainik. An effigy of Sanjay Leela Bhansali can be seen being burnt.
Ajendra Sharma \ 101reporters
Ambience mall Gurgaon has cancelled movie screening of Padmaavat. A circular was posted outside the theatre entrance informing theatre-goers.
Sat Singh, 101reporters
Seema Sinha, Firstpost Contributor
Theatres in MP, Gujarat and Rajasthan refuse to screen the film
“Exhibitors of MP, Gujarat and Rajasthan will not screen the film, so automatically the number of screens will go down drastically. We will take stock of the situation in every town, in ever theatre and take the decision whether we want to screen the film or not because there cannot be a general rule by each exhibitor,” said Prakash Chaphalkar, secretary, Multiplex Association of India, who firmly believes that the press reports were further igniting the situation.
“We are not armies, we don’t have guns, we can only inform the police. But minimum information in the press would help in releasing the film otherwise it fuels the situation. After all, one has to consider the safety of the society. After reading reports of threats that certain theatres will be burnt down, patrons are asking us that what kind of protection and security can we give to them.”
Meanwhile, there are 500 security personnel in addition to the police at Jaipur Lit Fest as several Karni Sena members claimed they will not allow Prasoon Joshi, the CBFC chief, to enter the premises. At the moment, everything seems to be under control.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told NDTVfrom Davos that "protests against screening of Padmaavat movie is very serious but there are also incidents which are blown out of proportion"
Buses torched in protest against the release of Padmaavat in Ghaziabad in the wee hours on Thursday.
Rishabh Bharadwaj | 101reporters
Securit beefed up in Agra theatres showing Padmaavat. Police presence can be seen across the state.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi has hit out at the BJP after a school bus in Haryana's Gurugram was attacked by Karni Sena supporters over the release of 'Padmaavat' and accused the party's "hatred politics" for "setting the nation on fire".
"There will never be a cause big enough to justify violence against children. Violence and hatred are the weapons of the weak.
"The BJP's use of hatred and violence is setting our entire country on fire," Gandhi said in his tweet hours after a video of scared children crouching in the school bus targeted by hooligans protesting the Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie prompted nationwide outrage on Wednesday.
IANS
Police takes eight protestors in custody after they vandalised a bus in Ghaziabad. Meanwhile, Padmaavat won't be screened in Mathura.
Yogesh Bharadwaj, 101reporters
Advisory issued to UP police to allow peaceful screening on Padmaavat
No screening of Padmaavat in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh today. Cinema owners have taken the decision in view of the protests. Meanwhile, four shows ran housefull yesterday at PVR Lucknow.
Saurabh Sharma | 101reporters
Bounty on Deepika Padukone's nose?
A fringe outfit in Kanpur on Wednesday announced a cash reward for anyone chopping off actor Deepika Padukone's nose amid the violence over release of multi-crore film Padmaavat.
"We have collected a bounty of crores of rupees from Kanpurites to be given as reward to anyone who will bring the chopped off nose of Deepika Padukone," fringe group Kanpur Kshatriya Mahasabha president Gajendra Singh Rajawat said.
After facing numerous hurdles over the last many months, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much awaited period drama, Padmaavat will see release today.
But even as certain trade analysts and industry insiders are claiming that the movie will open to 75 percent occupancy, so far it’s not very clear in how many single-screen theatres or multiplexes the film is likely to be released as the cinema and multiplex owners have remained non-committal on the response to advance bookings. They also refused to comment on how many shows or number of days they are likely to exhibit Padmaavat.
“The bookings have not been what we had expected but it may pick up. We have to wait till the 25th or the 26th to see the reaction and after that only the public will throng the theatres. But in Mumbai there should be no problem,” said Cinema Owners and Exhibitors Association of India (COEAI) President Nitin Datar.
Delhi Police detains protestors of various fringe groups
#BREAKING -- Big crackdown done as Delhi Police carried out preventive detentions of members of various Fringe groups who were planning to protest against #Padmaavat today. The state police didn't want to take any chances as ASEAN summit is on: Sources pic.twitter.com/hMDHTkvPmv
According to Financial Express, MP govt has filed a second review petition to the Supreme Court seeking ban on Padmaavat.
Parents based in Gurugram are dropping their kids to school themselves due to fear of protests that happened yesterday
There is panic, if school bus can be attacked in Gurugram then can happen in Delhi also, even here there are cinema halls near schools, so have come to drop my child to school myself: Lalit, Parent. #Padmaavatpic.twitter.com/M4szQokwdH
Expressing concern over violent protests against film Padmaavat, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said it is not good for the already "dwindling" economy of the country.
If the governments and the courts cannot ensure that a movie is "released and run safely", how will investments flow into the country, the chief minister questioned. "If all state govts, central govt and SC together cannot get one movie released and run safely, how can we expect investments to flow in? (sic)" Kejriwal tweeted. He said that such a situation where investments are discouraged is bad for job creation.
PTI
Deepika Padukone says "it's time for us to celebrate the film"
It's time for us to celebrate & see the film do wonders at box office. The best response is the one we can give to someone through the work we do. This time I am excited about the box office because it is going to be earth shattering: Deepika Padukone #Padmaavatpic.twitter.com/GeMArw39NL
Shahid Kapoor speaks to the media on playing Maharawal Ratan Singh in the film
Prior to #Padmaavat I was nervous, because people know very less of my character (in the film). It's a very important film for me. It's tough to essay a role like this. I feel thankful & honored. We've done everything, it's time for people to decide what they feel.: Shahid Kapoor pic.twitter.com/yOXttVSS9O
As tight security takes over the area, police has stopped tourists or any public from entering the fort area. The report reveals that this move came after several members of the Karni Sena tried to barge into the fort to protest and were stopped by the police.
At the moment, the fort looks deserted. This is also the second time in history that the fort will remain shut.
Latest update: Even as protest against Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat rages on in various parts of the country, the Delhi High Court refused to entertain pleas against the movie. Contempt pleas against four states have also been filed in the Supreme Court.
Big crackdown done as Delhi Police carried out preventive detentions of members of various Fringe groups who were planning to protest against #Padmaavat today. The state police didn't want to take any chances as ASEAN summit is on.
After the attack on a school bus by anti-Padmaavat protestors, some reputed schools in Gurugram have decided to remain shut till Sunday in view of the violence over the controversial film's release.
The schools which have decided to shut down till Sunday includes Pathways school, GD Goenka school, Shiv Nadar school and Delhi Public School.
The management of the schools confirmed that they would close down as a precaution despite the district administration and the Gurugram police assuring adequate security.
Representational image. PTI
Around 25 students of GD Goenka World School were on their way home when a group of around 60 activists, believed to be members of a fringe group, attacked the bus with bamboo sticks asking the driver to stop the vehicle.
"We do not want to take any risk with the life of students. Protection of students outside and inside is our prime concern," a school teacher told PTI on the condition of anonymity.
"If the violators can attack school buses and Haryana roadways buses openly despite prohibitory orders and tight security arrangements of the Gurugram Police," the teacher said, adding, "We cannot take a chance and have decided to close down."
The teacher said that a total of six schools have taken the decision to remain shut.
Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh, in an appeal, said the public transport system of the city should not be disturbed.
"Some people and groups want rioting in the district but we appeal to residents and groups not to violate law and order situation and Section 144 is already imposed in the city," Singh told PTI.
"Everyone has the right to protest but in a peaceful way. Violation of law and order is not allowed. The situation is peaceful in Gurugram and all colleges, schools, offices will remain open on Thursday," he added.
The Gurugram police have arrested 20 people for allegedly violating prohibitory orders, a senior official said.
Gurugram police along with 550 additional forces including local police stations teams have been deployed in the city's major areas including multiplexes, Commissioner of Police Sandeep Khairwar said.
"All Gurugram malls have been directed to tighten their internal security. I along with other senior officers are monitoring the security arrangements in their respective zones," he said.
"The Gurugram Police is on a high alert and various teams are ready to respond quickly in case of any untoward incident," Khairawar said.
PTI
