Padmaavat: Shah Rukh Khan reportedly offered Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh's role initially

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmaavat, starring Deepika Padukone as Padmavati, Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji and Shahid Kapoor as Rawal Ratan Singh, released on 25 January amidst much furore, however according to a Catch News report — Bhansali had initially offered Kapoor's role to his Devdas protagonist Shah Rukh Khan.

Khan reportedly felt that Padmaavat's story largely revolved around the characters of Padmavati and Khilji and thus didn't take Bhansali up on his offer. The Padmaavat director then allegedly offered Khan the role of Khilji, as he was extremely keen to work with him.

At the time, Khan was reportedly facing a lot of backlash for his film Raees and he felt that portraying Khilji's character on screen might not be received too well by the audience.

Khan is currently busy shooting for his film Zero in which we will see him in the never-seen-before avatar of a "dwarf". The film also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The trio has previously worked together in the 2012 Yash Chopra directorial Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Meanwhile Padmaavat opened to 50-60 percent occupancy in theaters on its opening day, even after several violent protests all over the country were trying to ban the film's release.

Published Date: Jan 26, 2018 11:26 AM | Updated Date: Jan 26, 2018 11:26 AM