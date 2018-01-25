Padmaavat screened across country amid tight security; BJP's Suraj Pal Amu, Karni Sena leader detained

The film Padmaavat, which has courted much controversy recently, was released on Thursday amid tight security arrangements and protests in several parts of the country.

Fearing ransacking of their properties by hooligans, cinema and multiplex owners at some places including Sonipat, Yamunanagar, Panchkula, Sirsa, Karnal, Kurukshetra and Fatehabad in Haryana refused to screen the period drama.

Heavy police force was deployed outside cinema halls and theatres across Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh to thwart any attempt by protesters to disturb peace.

Undeterred by the threat calls given by protesters led by organisations like the Shree Rajput Karni Sena and Rajput Youth Brigade, moviegoers at many places in Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana went to cinemas and multiplexes to watch the film, which was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

However, the film was not screened at all in Yamunanagar district of Haryana even as the situation remained under control.

Two theatres—Uppal and Dimple—in Yamunanagar refused to screen the movie despite being assured by the district police that adequate security arrangements would be provided to them.

In Sonipat also, the police said sufficient security arrangements have been made outside cinemas and multiplexes. "Situation is completely peaceful in Sonipat," said SP Satender Kumar Gupta.

He denied reports that protesters had stopped the movie in one of the cinemas in Sonipat.

At a press conference on Thursday, Haryana Police said that 18 people have been arrested for stone-pelting incident in Gurugram.

While Rajput Samman Raksha Sena's rally created a huge traffic jam in Lucknow, around six people tried to immolate themselves in front of a mall in Varanasi. A group of protesters gathered in front of a mall in Varanasi and raised slogans against the movie, they said.

One of the protesters, identified as Dharmendra, a member of Kshatriya Mahasabha, tried to set himself afire by pouring kerosene on his body but the policemen present intervened and took him into custody, said an officer.

BJP leader Suraj Pal Amu was detained in Gurugram and president of Karni Sena in Mumbai, Ajay Singh was detained by the police.

Even as filmgoers were excited about watching the controversial film, many multiplexes and cinema halls refrained from screening the movie apprehending law and order problems.

Sudhir, a film buff, said "there is no point protesting against the film...There are other issues in the society on which people can protest."

At multiplexes in Chandigarh there was a long queue of people keen to watch the film.

"No matter who is protesting against the film I will watch it," Pankaj, who along with his family turned at a multiplex at Mohali said.

Fringe elements had warned cinema hall owners against screening Padmaavat. They had claimed that the movie distorted historical facts and portrayed legendary queen Rani Padmavati in a "poor light".

Government schools in Gujarat's Mahisagar district have been asked not to include programmes based on songs or scenes of the film Padmaavat during the Republic Day celebrations on Friday.

District primary education officer Kishor Jani on Thursday said that schools will organise several cultural programmes on Republic Day.

"The schools have been told not to include programmes based on songs and scenes of this film during cultural events to be held on 26 January," Jani said, adding, "It is a positive step to avoid any controversy."

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear on Monday two separate petitions seeking contempt action against four state governments and the Shree Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena for violating its order allowing the all-India release of controversial Bollywood movie Padmaavat.

One contempt petition has been filed by Congress supporter Tehseen Poonawalla, seeking action against governments of Rajasthan, Haryana, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh for their alleged failure in containing mobs protesting the release of the Deepika Padukone-starrer Padmaavat.

Meanwhile, Pakistan censor board has cleared the controversial film without any cuts for screening in the Muslim majority country.

Islamabad-based Central Board of Film Censors (CBFC) chairman Mobashir Hasan took to the social media to announce that the film has been passed by the board.

With inputs from PTI

Published Date: Jan 25, 2018 18:58 PM | Updated Date: Jan 25, 2018 19:38 PM