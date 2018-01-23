Padmaavat: SC to hear plea by MP, Rajasthan govt against release; Karni Sena open to watching film

The Supreme Court on 23 January will hear a plea by the Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan governments seeking to block the release of controversial film Padmaavat.

According to News18 TV reports, the plea by the two BJP-ruled states will be heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud.

The two state governments have moved the apex court taking the support of the Cinematograph Act where movie screening can be stopped on grounds of law and order in the state. Senior counsel Harish Salve, who had appeared for the film producers, was present to oppose an urgent hearing on any such interim applications seeking modification or clarification of the court's 18 January order that stayed notification/orders of Gujarat, Rajasthan and Haryana government banning the release of the film in the three states.

The court, by the said order, had directed that no state government would issue order that might come in the way of the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed Padmaavat on 25 January. Along with Bhansali, the film is co-produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures.

The Shree Rajput Karni Sena, a group opposing film, said it was ready to watch the Bollywood period drama as offered by Bhansali productions to end the deadlock on the issue.

The film, slated to be released on 25 January, has been been facing protests by Karni Sena and other fringe groups over allegations that historical facts were distorted in the flick.

"We are ready to watch the film. We never said that we will not watch the film. The filmmaker had assured us one year ago that he will go for a special screening and now he has written for the screening and we are ready for that," Sena leader Lokendra Singh Kalvi, who was in Uttar Pradesh, told PTI over the phone.

Bhansali production had on 20 January written a letter to Shree Rajput Karni Sena and Rajput Sabha, Jaipur, inviting them to watch the film and assured that the film showcased the honour and valour of the Rajput community.

Despite clearance from the Censor Board and a name change from Padmavati to Padmaavat, activists from Karni Sena and other fringe groups activists continued to stage protests in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan.

With inputs from PTI.

Published Date: Jan 23, 2018 08:40 AM | Updated Date: Jan 23, 2018 08:41 AM