Padmaavat: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film won't release in Gujarat, says CM Vijay Rupani

After facing several roadblocks, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's controversial film Padmavati, retitled to Padmaavat, seems set for a 25 January release. However, the protests around the film have not reduced.

After Rajasthan and Goa, now Gujarat Chief Minister has revealed that Padmaavat will not be released in Gujarat as well, reports ANI.

Film #Padmavat will not be released in Gujarat: Chief Minister Vijay Rupani (File pic) pic.twitter.com/jkUpQ0inIv — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2018

The film, mired in controversy over its plot line, has been given the go-ahead by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which has asked the makers to change the title and suggested some other modifications.

The film was earlier scheduled to be released on 1 December. Though Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have not released an official statement yet, sources in the production house confirmed that the film will release on 25 January, a day before Republic Day.

"The film is releasing on 25 January. There is no clarity when the official statement will be out regarding this," sources in the Viacom18 Motion Pictures told PTI. Meanwhile protests continue in Mumbai as well, related to the film's release.

96 people detained by Gamdevi police when they were protesting outside CBFC office against #Padmavat: Mumbai police — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2018

Addressing reporters on Tuesday, 9 January, National Convenor of the Karni Sena, Lokendra Singh Kalvi said they will financially harm the producer and director of the film Sanjay Leela Bhansali and said their demand now was a total ban on the film.

He also urged the Prime Minister and the Censor Board to understand the "sentiments behind" their protests and also the "seriousness of the issue".

There will be curfew if this film is released, he threatened.

Adding that the film was made during the demonetisation days, the Karni Sena convenor also called for a probe into the financing of the film which stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in main roles.

Kalvi also alleged that he had been threatened on phone from Pakistan, a location "somewhere near Lahore" for protesting against the release of the film. "Why is Pakistan so interested in the matter," he asked.

(With inputs from agencies)

Published Date: Jan 12, 2018 14:26 PM | Updated Date: Jan 12, 2018 14:49 PM