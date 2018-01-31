You are here:

Padmaavat: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film loses out on business worth Rs 37 cr due to protests around release

FP Staff

Jan,31 2018 12:34 15 IST

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmaavat hit theater screens on 25 January amidst raging (violent) protests. One of the effects of the widespread unrest caused by Padmaavat's release was the decision of several states (Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and parts of Goa) and one union territory (Andaman and Nicobar Islands) to not screen the film. Due to this, the Bhansali directorial has reportedly lost out on a business of a whopping Rs 37 crore.

Shahid Kapoor-Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat. File images.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter profile to share the information. Claiming that the movie lost out on business of somewhere between Rs 35 - 37 crore, Adarsh added that despite the hindrances faced by the movie, it managed to gross a 'majestic total' due to Padmaavat's 'superb trending in other circuits'.

At last count, Bhansali's film has grossed a total of Rs 129 crore at the domestic box office according to Adarsh.

Padmaavat stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles alongside Jim Sarbh and Aditi Rao Hydari in supporting roles. The movie is based on the legend of Rani Padmini of Chittorgarh.

