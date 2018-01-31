Padmaavat: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film loses out on business worth Rs 37 cr due to protests around release

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmaavat hit theater screens on 25 January amidst raging (violent) protests. One of the effects of the widespread unrest caused by Padmaavat's release was the decision of several states (Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and parts of Goa) and one union territory (Andaman and Nicobar Islands) to not screen the film. Due to this, the Bhansali directorial has reportedly lost out on a business of a whopping Rs 37 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter profile to share the information. Claiming that the movie lost out on business of somewhere between Rs 35 - 37 crore, Adarsh added that despite the hindrances faced by the movie, it managed to gross a 'majestic total' due to Padmaavat's 'superb trending in other circuits'.

Protests... Disturbances... No screening in few states... Yet, #Padmaavat does EXCELLENT biz in its extended weekend... The film lost out on substantial biz [approx ₹ 35 cr / ₹ 37 cr], but the SUPERB trending in other circuits helped put up a MAJESTIC total... — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 29, 2018

At last count, Bhansali's film has grossed a total of Rs 129 crore at the domestic box office according to Adarsh.

#Padmaavat passes the crucial ‘Monday test’... Maintains the momentum... Collects a SOLID figure… Wed [limited previews] 5 cr, Thu 19 cr, Fri 32 cr, Sat 27 cr, Sun 31 cr, Mon 15 cr. Total: ₹ 129 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 30, 2018

Padmaavat stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles alongside Jim Sarbh and Aditi Rao Hydari in supporting roles. The movie is based on the legend of Rani Padmini of Chittorgarh.

Published Date: Jan 31, 2018 12:34 PM | Updated Date: Jan 31, 2018 12:39 PM