Padmaavat row: Rajput Karni Sena members vandalise cinema hall in Bihar, threaten to set ablaze if film releases

Patna: A group of Shri Rajput Karni Sena activists on Thursday attacked a cinema hall in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, tore posters of Padmaavat movie and threatened to set ablaze the hall if the film is screened, police said.

"Around 40 activists of the Shri Rajput Karni Sena attacked Jyoti cinema hall in Muzaffarpur town, tore posters of Padmaavat, shouted slogans against its release and threatened to set ablaze the theatre if the film is screened," a district police official said.

The police was, however, yet to act against the Sena activists.

According to the district officials, the police would scan the CCTV footage to take action in this case. "Police have started an investigation into the incident," said an official.

The National Democratic Alliance government in the state, led by Nitish Kumar, has so far not decided whether the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-helmed film would be released in the state.

Published Date: Jan 19, 2018 09:14 AM | Updated Date: Jan 19, 2018 09:14 AM