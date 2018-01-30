You are here:

Padmaavat: Ranveer Singh receives handwritten note from Amitabh Bachchan praising his performance

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan sent a handwritten note to Ranveer Singh praising him for his performance in his latest release Padmaavat.

Calling the letter his "award", an overwhelmed Ranveer took to Twitter to share the picture of the note and a bouquet Bachchan sent him after watching the Sanjay Leela Bhansali period drama.

"Mujhe mera award mil gaya (I have got my award) @SrBachchan," the actor, who is receiving rave reviews for his portrayal of Sultan Alauddin Khilji in the magum opus, captioned the tweet.

Ranveer, 32, also received a handwritten note in 2015, after Bachchan had watched Bajirao Mastani in which he has portrayed the role of Peshwa Bajirao. His performance was appreciated unanimously, as a result he bagged the Best Actor trophy in nearly all the major award festivals that year.

Ranveer is seen essaying the role of the 13th century invader and ruler of Delhi Sultanate Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat. From his looks, to his performance — everything has been lauded by critics and public alike.

Featuring Deepika Padukone in the lead, Padmaavat also stars Shahid Kapoor, Jim Sarbh, Aditi Rao Hydari and Raza Murad.

The film is going strong at the box office, despite not releasing in some states and acts of vandalism across the country.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published Date: Jan 30, 2018 16:53 PM | Updated Date: Jan 30, 2018 16:53 PM