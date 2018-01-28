You are here:

Padmaavat: Petrol bomb hurled by unidentified miscreants outside movie theatre in Thane

Unidentified miscreants hurled a petrol bomb outside a theatre showing the controversial film Padmaavat at Kalyan in Thane district of Maharashtra on 27 January, police said.

There were no reports of anyone getting injured in the incident which took place outside Bhanu Sagar theatre at 9.10 pm, Kalyan police said, adding that a police team had rushed to the spot for further probe.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed Padmaavat, erstwhile Padmavati, which released on 25 January, has faced stiff opposition from Rajput groups for alleged distortion of history.

The recent threats to be issued in the never-ending controversy surrounding the film are by two Kshatriya outfits — Kanpur Kshatriya Mahasabha and All India Brajmandal Kshatriya Rajput Mahasabha.

The Kanpur Kshatriya Mahasabha announced a Rs 1 crore reward for anyone who "chops off Deepika Padukone's ears and nose", while the All India Brajmandal Kshatriya Rajput Mahasabha has offered up a Rs 51 lakh reward for "whoever beheads Bhansali".

In the film, Padukone plays the Rajput Queen, Rani Padmini. Shahid Kapoor plays Maharawal Ratan Singh while Ranveer Kapoor plays Alauddin Khilji. The film was earlier slated to release on 1 December but got deferred after nationwide protests opposing the release of the film.

With inputs from PTI.

Published Date: Jan 28, 2018 10:25 AM | Updated Date: Jan 28, 2018 10:25 AM